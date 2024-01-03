Emma Raducanu secures place in Australian Open 2024 main draw

Emma Raducanu recently secured her spot in the main draw of the 2024 Australian Open due to several players withdrawing from the tournament.

Raducanu made a comeback to the tennis court at the 2024 ASB Classic after an eight-month-long hiatus. Her 2023 season was plagued by injuries, which required her to undergo three surgeries — on her right ankle and both wrists. As a result, she was unable to participate in three out of the four Grand Slam tournaments last year, with her sole appearance being at the Australian Open.

The former World No. 10 had previously used her Special Ranking of World No. 103 to secure a place in the 2024 Australian Open. However, this Special Ranking only granted her entry into the qualifiers, not the main draw.

Fate seemed to be on her side as a string of withdrawals from the main draw occurred from several players including, Karolina Muchova, Irina-Camelia Begu, Caty McNally, and Petra Kvitova, who recently announced her pregnancy. This turn of events meant that Emma was just one withdrawal away from securing her place in the main draw.

Recently, American tennis player Lauren Davis withdrew from the Melbourne Slam due to a shoulder injury. This withdrawal paved the way for Raducanu to secure her spot directly in the main draw.

Raducanu has exited the Australian Open in the second round in the last two editions. She beat Tamara Korpatsch in the first round last year but lost to Coco Gauff in the following game.

Emma Raducanu: "I’m grateful to be healthy and able to move my body"

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Women's ASB Classic

Emma Raducanu made a winning return to the court at the 2024 ASB Classic following an eight-month hiatus. In the opening match, she beat Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse, securing a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win.

During the post-match interview, Raducanu talked about the hiatus and deemed the to be challenging and lengthy. She expressed that she was grateful for being able to actively participate in the sport again, emphasizing her relief at no longer being bedridden or confined to a wheelchair.

The Brit also conveyed her joy at returning to the tour and expressed her aspirations of remaining injury-free while moving forward.

“It’s difficult after having such a long hiatus. I’m grateful to be healthy and able to move my body... Not bedridden or in a wheelchair. It’s amazing to be out here and playing. I’m just really happy to be back on the tour. Can’t wait to start this season and carry on, hopefully, injury-free and healthy,” Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu will next go up against Elina Svitolina on Thursday, January 4. The Ukrainian player advanced to the second round after securing a 6-4, 6-3 win against Caroline Wozniacki.