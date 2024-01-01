Petra Kvitova recently announced her pregnancy with Jiri Vanek, her husband and long-time coach.

Kvitova and Vanek began working together during the off-season in 2016. Later, they started dating and got engaged in August 2022 when Vanek proposed to Kvitova at Wimbledon.

Recently, Petra Kvitova took to social media to announce that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Jiri Vanek. The former World No. 2 shared a couple of pictures where the two can be seen holding a tiny onesie in one of them, while an ultrasound image of their little one in the other.

"On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer! 👼 ," Kvitova captioned her Instgram post.

Earlier in 2023, Kvitova also revealed that she got married to Vanek following a year-long engagement. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony held at a luxurious resort located just outside Prague. She shared the news on her social media, writing:

"Mr and Mrs, 22.7.2023," she captioned her Instagram post.

A brief look into Petra Kvitova's 2023 season

Petra Kvitova at the 2023 Berlin Open

Petra Kvitova experienced a season of ups and downs in 2023. While she managed to secure a couple of titles, her performance at the Grand Slam tournaments was average. She also faced a setback during the clay court season as she had to miss most of it due to injury concerns.

Kvitova began the season with a quarter-final run at the Adelaide International 2, however, she was defeated by Daria Kasatkina in the last eight.

At the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, the former World No. 2 reached the second round. She emerged victorious in the first round against Alison Van Uytvanck, but unfortunately, was defeated by Anhelina Kalinina in the next.

Petra Kvitova had a brilliant run at the Sunshine Double. She advanced to the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and won the title at the Miami Open.

In Miami, Kvitova defeated players like Linda Noskova, Donna Vekic, Varvara Gracheva, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Sorana Cirstea to secure her place in the final. In the championship match, she defeated Elena Rybakina to win the title.

Kvitova secured her second title of the season by defeating Donna Vekic 6-2, 7-6 (6) at the Berlin Open. The victory also marked her 31st career title.