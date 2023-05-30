Emma Raducanu will feature at an exhibition event in China alongside former ATP players Juan Martin del Potro, Marat Safin, Carlos Moya, and a few Chinese players.

Raducanu has been sidelined since the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix as she had to undergo surgeries on her right hand and both ankles. The Brit pulled out from the French Open and is less likely to feature at Wimbledon as well.

However, Raducanu has raised expectations of an early return to the tour with her participation at the exhibition event in China. Labelled as the International Tennis Masters tournament, the event is set to commence on June 22.

Raducanu remains the only player from the WTA so far in the line-up and hence, her role remains unknown. Meanwhile, former World No. 5 del Potro, Rafael Nadal's coach Moya, and former No. 1 Safin are some of the major crowd pullers from the men's tour.

Chinese tennis players, including Li Zhe, He Yecong, Wang Xiaofei, and domestic players such as Wang Fa will also feature alongside the greats at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center.

The exhibition event is expected to draw a large audience as the famous Dragon Boat Festival in Hangzhou will be held around the same time, from June 22 to 25.

Emma Raducanu lacking focus on tennis due to endorsement deals, says Marion Bartoli

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open

Former tennis player Marion Bartoli recently extended her support for Emma Raducanu, stating that the Brit hasn't lost focus on tennis due to endorsement commitments.

Bartoli cited Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams as examples to back Raducanu's case.

"She has so many more years ahead of her and if she can get her body ready, I don't think there is a lack of focus. Of course, there are endorsements but Maria Sharapova had a lot of endorsements but she was extremely focused throughout her career and Serena Williams was the same," she said in an interview with Sky Sports.

Bartoli also stated that it is just a matter of time until Raducanu gets herself mentally and physically ready to adjust to the pressure.

"Players can have a lot of endorsements, but they're able to deal [with] that, so that's not the issue for Emma. She didn't have the time to get herself mentally and physically ready to deal with everything that's been thrown at her since she won that, but it doesn't mean she won't be ready. It just requires slightly more time. Give her time and she will be fine," the former Wimbledon champion added.

Emma Raducanu is currently ranked No. 107 in the WTA and is 5-5 for the season.

