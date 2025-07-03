"Emma Raducanu was shouting" - Marketa Vondrousova makes frustrations clear with Brit's crowd advantage after Wimbledon loss

Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, recently revealed her honest opinions about the Brit's crowd advantage after losing to her in the tournament's second round. The grasscourt major began on June 30 and will conclude on July 13, 2025.

Raducanu and Vondrousova locked horns with each other in the second round of Wimbledon, which took place on July 1 at the Centre Court. The Brit dominated the round and overwhelmed her opponent with a score of 6-3, 6-3, advancing to the third round, where she will be squaring off against Aryna Sabalenka on July 4, 2025.

Besides her skills on the field, the 22-year-old also won the second round at Wimbledon due to the supportive home crowd. The spectators consistently cheered for Raducanu, which gave her an upper hand in the game, and this did not sit well with her opponent, Marketa Vondrousova. In the post-match press conference, the Czech player made her frustrations clear about her opponent having the crowd advantage.

"It's very difficult with her in the center, it seems to me that she's a complete idol here. The center was packed and she was still teasing people and demanding that they support her. She was very excited herself, from the second ball she was shouting all over the court. It's obvious that she's enjoying it. It's just not pleasant. And when you play this well, you're in a good mood and it's hard to get out of it," said Vondrousova.

Raducanu, on the other hand, shared her thoughts on facing Aryna Sabalenka in her next round at Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu made her feelings known about playing Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon

In the post-match press conference after her win over Marketa Vondrousova, Emma Raducanu opened up about her thoughts on competing against Aryna Sabalenka. She stated that she will be aggressive and pick the optimum moment to be so. Raducanu also exuded confidence regarding her own performance, stating that she will try her best to 'out-power' the Belarusian.

"I definitely think playing Aryna, she's No. 1 in the world for a reason. You can't really do nothing or give nothing balls to her. I'm going to have to be aggressive but pick my moments and not be overly (aggressive). I think you can fall into that trap, too. I don't think I'm going to go out there and out-power her, like size-wise and power-wise," said Emma Raducanu.

Along with being aggressive on the field, she said that she will also try to be creative. Calling the clash a 'massive challenge', she added:

"I think I'm going to have to try and be creative as well. I know it's going to be a massive challenge. I'm going to have to play some really good tennis. You want to play the best. You are going to have to play them at some point if you want to win one of these tournaments. Even though it's early in the tournament, I'm looking forward to the opportunity."

Emma Raducanu commenced her 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where she couldn't advance further than the third round after being bested by Iga Swiatek.

