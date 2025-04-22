Emma Raducanu shows off her training fit after touching down in Madrid to kick off clay season

Emma Raducanu arrived in Madrid to kick off her clay season with the 2025 Madrid Open that is underway and will conclude on May 4. The 22-year-old flaunted her training fit as she hit the practice courts in the Spanish capital.

The 2021 US Open champion was last seen on-court at the Miami Open, where she produced some of the best tennis of her season so far. She reached the quarterfinals before falling to Jessica Pegula. Raducanu returned to the Top 50 with the quarterfinal finish for the first time since falling out in her injury-marred 2022-23 season. Pegula later lost to the eventual title-winner Aryna Sabalenka in the summit clash.

In the Instagram story, Raducanu could be seen presumably waiting to get to a practice court while holding her phone and a tag. The World No. 49 sported a white Nike skirt and a blue cropped jacket and could be seen squinting and brushing her hair back in the harsh sun in the picture.

Screengrab from Emma Raducanu's Instagram @emmaraducanu

Emma Raducanu is back in action after a short break following her Miami Open run. She will face Suzan Lamens in the opening round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday, April 23.

Emma Raducanu to clash with Suzan Lamens in R1 of 2025 Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Miami Open. Image: Getty

Emma Raducanu will be up against World No. 73 Suzan Lamens in the opening round of the 2025 Madrid Open.

The clay courts of Caja Magica may be challenging for Raducanu, who last played on the surface in the 2024 edition of the Madrid Open. In an interview with Sky Sports, she reflected upon her 2025 season that unfortunately began with a back injury forcing her to withdraw from the ASB Classic and her experience of playing on the surface.

Răducanu said:

"It wasn't the best start to the season for me, and it was just nice to rest the body. At the same time, I needed time to get used to a new surface, because it is very different and it isn't a surface I've spent a lot of time on.

"I was just working on movement and adapting and getting used to the court surface. I feel like in the future, and I've always said this, it can be a good surface for me I just need to keep spending some more time on it."

Lamens' best result in her season so far has been a semifinal finish at the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole in France, with the highlight being a win against World No. 31 Linda Noskova at the event. She also won a key match as part of the Netherlands team at the Billie Jean King Cup.

This will be Raducanu and Lamens' first on-court encounter.

