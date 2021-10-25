Emma Raducanu has a very specific Romanian name, so the country's fans feel she is Romanian: Simona Halep

Emma Raducanu is turning heads with her maiden appearance in Romania, the country where her father was born. The US Open champion recently arrived in Cluj-Napoca for the Transylvania Open to an enthusiastic reception from fans.

Raducanu's practice session on Sunday attracted an unusually large crowd. About 200-odd fans chanted the Brit's name from the stands vociferously as she addressed them in Romanian.

Now, the country's most successful tennis player over the last decade - Simona Halep - has also commented on the frenzy surrounding Emma Raducanu.

Highlighting Romania's rich tennis history, the two-time Grand Slam champion said that fans "fit themselves" into the success of their sporting icons. She added that with a "very Romanian" last name, Raducanu has had no trouble becoming a part of the community.

"In Romania, we have had big champions in tennis - we had Virginia Ruzici, Ilie Nastase, a history in the sport. Then a gap and then I came with the big results," Halep said. "[There is] a big community of sports fans, it's a big boost for everybody in Romania when somebody wins a big tournament."

"[The fans] fit themselves into that success," she continued. "And Raducanu being a very specific Romanian name, they feel like she is Romanian. It is very, very Romanian."

Simona Halep added that Romanian tennis fans are "proud" of Emma Raducanu's achievements, and that the crowds seem to have "adopted her" as their own.

"I heard many people talking about this - what [Raducanu]'s done is amazing, it's huge to win at 18," Halep said. "The people here are proud of what she has done. They have adopted her, let's say."

Emma Raducanu on her part has admitted to being excited at playing in Romania for the first time, and has embraced the experience so far. She thanked the fans on Sunday for creating a "great atmosphere", before expressing pride in her Romanian heritage.

Transylvania Open @TransylvaniaOpn @EmmaRaducanu 's Romanian is quite good, actually! She spoke to the fans at the end of her practice with Gabi Ruse and the moment was much appreciated. "People are very friendly with me. I love Romania and Cluj!"Right back at you, Emma 🤗 #TO2021 .@EmmaRaducanu's Romanian is quite good, actually! She spoke to the fans at the end of her practice with Gabi Ruse and the moment was much appreciated. "People are very friendly with me. I love Romania and Cluj!"Right back at you, Emma 🤗#TO2021 https://t.co/nzenuo9cQ4

"I was immediately impressed with Emma Raducanu's game and attitude" - Virginia Ruzici

Emma Raducanu first burst onto the scene during her fourth-round run at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. Raducanu scored big wins over experienced opponents like Marketa Vondrousova and Sorana Cirstea to announce her arrival.

Romanian legend Virginia Ruzici was amongst the many observers who took notice of the Brit's performance. Speaking to the media in a recent interaction, the 1978 Roland Garros champion said she was "immediately impressed" by Raducanu's attitude.

Ruzici likened the 18-year-old's well-rounded game and effortless movement to that of Evenne Goolagong. The 66-year-old went to add that she predicted a "bright future" after watching her at the All England Club.

"I was immediately impressed with [Raducanu's] game and attitude and, I do not know why, Evonne Goolagong was coming in my mind," Ruzici said. "Maybe because she moves without effort, is very light on the feet as well, and plays clean tennis with a lot of variety too."

"Right then, I thought that she has a bright future with huge potential," she continued. "But I did not think that she will win a Grand Slam so quickly."

