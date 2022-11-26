Emma Raducanu surprises high school girls ahead of their LTA Youth Tennis Leaders Program

Emma Raducanu surprised Sacred Heart High School girls at the National Tennis Center ahead of their LTA Youth Tennis Leaders program.

LTA Youth Tennis Leaders is a leadership program for young people aged 11 to 18. The program offers young people the chance to develop valuable leadership qualities both on and off the court, regardless of their tennis abilities.

Raducanu, the LTA Youth Ambassador, surprised Sacred Heart's high school girls with a visit ahead of the LTA Youth Tennis Leaders Program. The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) took to social media to share images of the British star’s visit to the National Tennis Center.

“SURPRISE! @EmmaRaducanu dropped in on Sacred Heart High School's session at the National Tennis Centre ahead of the girls kick-starting their journey on the LTA Youth Tennis Leaders programme,” wrote LTA on Twitter.

Emma Raducanu also visited the Bromley Tennis Center, where she appeared as a special guest along with LTA Councilor Jonathon Dawes, LTA Deputy President Sandi Procter, and MP Helen Grant in a program to promote wellness in sports.

Later, Grant shared a photo from the event with Raducanu and Procter on Twitter and wrote:

"Great to visit @tennisBTC to join @Jonathon_Dawes promoting well being in sport with students from @KingsCollegeLon. And Wow!! to meet special surprise guest @EmmaRaducanu with @procter_sandi from @the_LTA - both of them amazing 🇬🇧 role models for #womeninsport."

Emma Raducanu's 2022 season

Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2022 US Open

Expectations were high for Emma Raducanu heading into the 2022 season after she won the 2021 US Open, becoming the first qualifier in tennis history to do so. She won ten matches in a row without dropping a set at the 2021 US Open.

However, 2022 was a season of a few ups and many downs for the British youngster, mostly due to injuries. Raducanu lost in the second round of the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon — all against opponents ranked much lower than her.

She achieved her career-high ranking in July when she became the World No. 10 but dropped out of the top 80 after losing in the first round of the New York Grand Slam, failing to defend any of the points she gained with the win last year.

Her last tour-level appearance was early last month at the AGEL Open in Ostrava, where she lost to Daria Kasatkina in her opening match. She finished her first full season on the tour ranked World No. 75, with a 17-19 win-loss record for the year.

She later took to social media to reflect on her 2022 season, writing:

"That’s it 22! On my own route, it’s all part of this unique journey! Thumbs up to first year on tour."

