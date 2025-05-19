Emma Raducanu takes matters into her own hands, 'rehydrates' clay court ahead of Strasbourg opener

Emma Raducanu had a bit of fun in training ahead of the Strasbourg Open as she took matters into her own hands and watered the claycourt ahead of a practice session. Raducanu faces Daria Kasatkina, the sixth seed, in the opening round of the Strasbourg Open on Monday, May 19.

Raducanu comes into the Strasbourg Open after making it to the fourth round of the Italian Open, where she lost to fourth seed Coco Gauff. While she has not won a title yet this year, there have been positives for the former World number 10 as she made a quarterfinal appearance at the Miami Open in March, which was the first time she had reached the quarterfinal of a WTA 1000 event.

The 22-year-old is a former Grand Slam champion, having won the 2021 US Open, and will be keen to add to that tally when the French Open gets underway later this month. In preparation for that, the British tennis star will be competing in the Strasbourg Open to fine-tune her clay-court skills.

Raducanu seemed to be enjoying her preparations as she recently shared a video of her watering the clay court on her Instagram stories.

Screengrab of Emma Raducanu's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @emmaraducanu

Emma Raducanu has been training with Andy Murray’s former coach, Mark Petchey, for the last couple of months. It was a reunion for the duo as they had earlier worked together in 2020. They have begun working together once again after Raducanu approached him for “help” at the 2025 Miami Open.

Emma Raducanu reveals her positive mindset after Italian Open loss to Coco Gauff

Emma Raducanu is currently ranked 43rd in the world. Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu has had a mixed year on the circuit. She has done well to maintain a positive outlook throughout, irrespective of the results. The 22-year-old was recently speaking after her loss to Coco Gauff in the Italian Open and noted how she was “trying to be the best version” of herself every day.

“I just know that every day, I am trying to be the best version of myself. I am trying to win the day, and I have gotten back to that. I didn’t win on the match court today, but I am going to find a way to win the day, still today. But yeah, it was a tough one in the office. I just have to take a lot of positives. I am getting out more, I am enjoying myself,” Raducanu told Sky Sports.

Raducanu will hope to channel all that positive energy as she begins her campaign at the Strasbourg Open and will look to make a deep run to set herself up well for the upcoming 2025 French Open.

