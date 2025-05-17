Strasbourg 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details
Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina
Date: May 18, 2025
Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025
Round: First Round
Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $922,573
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina preview
Emma Raducanu will take on Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the Strasbourg International.
Raducanu has yet to stamp her authority on the main tour. After a third round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the quarterfinals in Miami and second round in Madrid. Despite a resilient effort against Jessica Pegula, she was defeated in the Miami Open, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2.
The Brit will enter Strasbourg after a solid fourth-round exit in Rome. She started her campaign with hard-fought wins over Jil Teichmann and Veronika Kudermetova in the initial few rounds but came up shy against Coco Gauff in the fourth. The American outfoxed her in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina has been one of the most consistent players in the last two years. After a quarterfinal finish in the Adelaide International, she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the last 16 in Charleston. Despite a spirited performance against Emma Navarro, the American defeated her in Melbourne, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.
The Australian will enter Strasbourg after a second round exit in Rome. She started her campaign against Marta Kostyuk and lost to the Ukrainian in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. Kasatkina will be eager to make amends in Strasbourg.
Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head
Kasatkina leads the head-to-head against Raducanu 3-0. She defeated the Brit most recently in the 2024 Korea Open.
Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina prediction
Emma Raducanu silenced her critics with a brilliant run in Miami earlier this year. She needs to be consistent to challenge for the best trophies on tour. The Brit registered a positive run in Rome and will be eager to build momentum in Strasbourg.
Kasatkina, on the contrary, has had a hot and cold season so far. The Australian reached six finals on tour last year but is yet to play in a title decider in 2025. She's chalked up early exits in Madrid and Rome and needs a strong run in Strasbourg.
Considering their current form and record on clay, Kasatkina will still be a slight favorite to win. She has a knack for performing well in the initial few rounds of an event and could create problems for Raducanu. If she begins well and executes her neat all-around game, she should be able to eliminate Raducanu in Strasbourg.
Pick: Kasatkina to win in three sets.