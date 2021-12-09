Emma Raducanu the only tennis player in the top 10 of Google's most searched people globally

Emma Raducanu's historic triumph at the 2021 US Open not only took the tennis world by storm, but also brought her considerable attention from the general public. This is further corroborated by the fact that she is the only tennis player to appear in the top 10 of Google's most searched people globally, ranking at number seven.

The 19-year-old is also the third most searched person in the British region.

Raducanu was already one of the most searched athletes over the year, as she and Nadal were the only two tennis players in the top 10 of the most searched athletes list.

The teenager defied all odds to win a Grand Slam as a qualifier, that too without losing a set throughout her 10 matches in New York. Her outgoing and charming personality along with her diverse background has made her a media darling and earned her a global fan following.

The media frenzy surrounding the Brit and the consequent public interest has also resulted in Raducanu gaining a number of high-profile endorsements, such as luxury brands Tiffany and Dior, with Evian being her latest one. As such she has become one of the highest paid athletes in a rather short span of time, something which is unprecedented.

Emma Raducanu wins the British Tennis Journalists' Association's Player of the Year Award

Emma Raducanu at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Just days after bagging the WTA Newcomer of the Year award, Raducanu has been bestowed with yet another laurel. The teen has been adjudged the Player of the Year by the British Tennis Journalists' Association.

An elated Raducanu thanked everyone who helped her join forces with her new coach, Torben Beltz, and added that she's been training hard ahead of the 2022 season.

"It’s a real pleasure to receive this award," she said. "It’s been a real pleasure getting to know some of you guys over the past year. I know you spent some of the time trying to figure out my next coach, but you cracked it, and now we are putting some great work in."

Raducanu is set to play at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi next week, where she's slated to face off against Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee