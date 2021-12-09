Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu named among the most searched athletes on Google in 2021

Rafael Nadal and Emma Raducanu are among the 10 most searched athletes this year, according to Google's recent release of its 2021 'search trends'. While Nadal ranks ninth on the list, the British teenager sits in fourth position - right behind legendary golfer Tiger Woods and star gymnast Simone Biles.

The Spaniard saw significant peaks in search trends during the 2021 Australian Open (where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals) and between May 9-15, when he lifted the title in Rome after beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

Google recorded the highest number of searches for 'Rafael Nadal' between June 6-12, a period that marked the second week of Roland Garros. Nadal, who was heavily touted to bag a 14th Grand Slam title in Paris, was handed a shock semifinal exit by familiar foe Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 at the 2021 French Open

Emma Raducanu, for her part, was largely a burgeoning player ranked well outside the world's top 100 rankings during the first half of the season. The then 18-year-old first attracted eyeballs (and Google searches) by mapping a run to the fourth round of Wimbledon on her Grand Slam debut.

Search trends for 'Emma Raducanu', however, skyrocketed during the fortnight of the 2021 US Open. The teenager's historic triumph at Flushing Meadows as a qualifier made her a global sensation, with her following increasing massively across her social media platforms.

While the Brit and her heroics trended extensively on Google in the UK, the search-engine also recorded a significant increase in interest from Romania - a country with which Raducanu shares her paternal roots.

Emma Raducanu adjudged 'Newcomer of the Year' at the 2021 WTA awards

Emma Raducanu recently played an exhibition match at The Royal Albert Hall in London

Emma Raducanu's scintillating 2021 season is a gift that keeps on giving. The 19-year-old was recently adjudged the 'Newcomer of the Year' by the WTA for her unprecedented victory at the US Open. Raducanu, who was ranked no. 150 in the world earlier this year, is now at the no. 19 position in the WTA rankings.

Raducanu was also honored with the 'Sportswoman of the Year' award by the Sports Journalists' Association in the UK. The Brit is slated to compete at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi later this month.

