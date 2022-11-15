Emma Raducanu celebrates 20th birthday with friends at the Four Seasons Hotel, thanks fans for their wishes

Emma Raducanu shared glimpses from her birthday bash and thanked everyone for their wishes.

The 2021 US Open champion turned 20 on November 13 and social media was flooded with wishes for the budding star.

Raducanu posted photos from her birthday celebration on Twitter, where she can be seen hanging out with a couple of friends and posing with a cake.

"20 thank you for the bday wishes," she captioned her post.

Emma Raducanu's 2022 season didn't exactly go according to plan. While many expected the young Brit to continue the form which earned her a Grand Slam title, injuries, illness, inconsistency, and frequent coaching changes disrupted her rhythm.

Raducanu broke into the WTA top 10 in July but ended the season ranked 74th. She has played in 36 matches this year, winning just 17. Her best results were reaching the semifinals in Seoul and the quarterfinals in Stuttgart and Washington, D.C.

The World No. 74 had earlier announced her decision to withdraw from the Billie Jean King Cup due to fitness-related issues, and called time on her first full season, saying it was all part of a “unique journey.”

"That’s it 22! On my own route, it’s all part of this unique journey! Thumbs up to first year on tour," she wrote.

Emma Raducanu @EmmaRaducanu

on my own route, it’s all part of this unique journey! Thumbs up to first year on tour that’s it 22!on my own route, it’s all part of this unique journey! Thumbs up to first year on tour #backtofront that’s it 22! on my own route, it’s all part of this unique journey! Thumbs up to first year on tour #backtofront 🤣 https://t.co/DLegV0HLYI

Emma Raducanu unveiled "The Fabulous World of Dior" in London

Raducanu posing with the 2021 US Open trophy

Emma Raducanu inaugurated "The Fabulous World of Dior" at Harrods, London, on November 10.

Raducanu is a brand ambassador for Dior, which is housed by luxury brand conglomerate LVMH. The Fabulous World of Dior, in partnership with Harrods, highlights Christian Dior's love of Britain and the holiday season and will run from November 10, 2022, until January 3, 2023.

Dior @Dior

#StarsinDior Dior ambassador @EmmaRaducanu wore a #DiorSS23 floral embroidered black dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri to cut the opening ribbon of the ‘Fabulous World of Dior’ pop-up at @Harrods Dior ambassador @EmmaRaducanu wore a #DiorSS23 floral embroidered black dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri to cut the opening ribbon of the ‘Fabulous World of Dior’ pop-up at @Harrods. #StarsinDior https://t.co/W2zXpdZVZr

In October 2021, not long after the teenager made history at the US Open by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era, the French luxury fashion label named Emma Raducanu as its ambassador.

The Fabulous World of Dior was unveiled by Raducanu and Pietro Beccari, CEO of Dior. The Brit looked stunning in a shoulder-cutout A-line skirt that fell to her ankles. She added fishnet stockings and high black strappy sandals to compliment the look. The ensemble was adorned with several rings, a gold bracelet, and a chic cross necklace.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 271 votes