In Pictures : Emma Raducanu unveils "The Fabulous World of Dior" in London

Tennis star Emma Raducanu inaugurated "The Fabulous World of Dior" at Harrods, London, on Thursday.

Raducanu is a brand ambassador for Dior, which is housed by luxury brand conglomerate LVMH. The Fabulous World of Dior emphasizes Christian Dior's love of Britain and Christmas in collaboration with Harrods and will run from November 10, 2022, to January 3, 2023. The decor features golden lights and Christmas trees in tune with the Christmas spirit.

The French luxury fashion brand appointed Emma Raducanu as its ambassador in October 2021, shortly after the teenager made history at the US Open by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

Raducanu unveiled The Fabulous World of Dior along with Dior's CEO, Pietro Beccari. The 19-year-old dazzled in a floral dress for the occasion. She chose an ankle-sweeping A-line skirt with shoulder-cutout sleeves. She accessorized the outfit with fishnet stockings and heeled black strappy sandals. Several rings, a gold bracelet, and an elegant cross necklace embellished the look.

"It’s all part of this unique journey!" - Emma Raducanu reflects on her 2022 season

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Hana Bank Korea Open

Emma Raducanu has had a challenging season, to say the least, falling to No. 75 in the latest WTA rankings.

In a recent Twitter post, Raducanu called time on her first full season, saying it was all part of a "unique journey."

"That’s it 22! On my own route, it’s all part of this unique journey! Thumbs up to first year on tour," she wrote.

The teenager had earlier announced her decision to withdraw from the Billie Jean King Cup due to fitness issues.

"It’s disappointing to get the news from the doctors that I won’t be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil," she said in a statement by the LTA.

"I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time, since my last tournament I have been working every day on physical training and rehab," she added.

