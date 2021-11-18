Emma Raducanu shares locker room photo from her US Open triumph, thanks fans for their support during her breakthrough season

British No. 1 Emma Raducanu recently took to social media to thank her fans for supporting her throughout her breakthrough season.

Raducanu, who started the year ranked outside the world's top 200, first made waves by reaching the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships. The youngster then went on to lift her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. She is now poised to end the season ranked inside the top 20.

In a retrospective Instagram post, the Brit shared two photographs -- one from Wimbledon and the other from the locker room right after her triumph in the US Open final -- writing that they "summed up" her entire season.

Raducanu went on to express her gratitude for the "generous support" she received from fans, before adding that she was "excited" for the upcoming season.

"Wowww… that was some year 2 pics to sum up my 2021 season," Raducanu wrote. "I want to say thank you & that I am extremely grateful for your generous support."

"I’ve learnt many things at a fast pace on this incredible journey but all I can say is that I am very excited and motivated for my next steps," she added.

"Huge thanks to my team, this wouldn’t have been possible without them" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu after beating Leylah Fernandez at the 2021 US Open final.

Raducanu also shared her appreciation for her team, saying that her incredible season would not have been possible had it not been for their constant support.

The youngster recently underwent a coaching change. She split from Andrew Richardson following her US Open triumph, before teaming up with experienced German coach Torben Beltz for the 2022 season.

Raducanu expressed hope for a positive future, saying she was looking forward to putting in "great work" with a fresh team in place. The US Open champion is expected to return to action at the Australian Open series in January.

"I feel I can put in great work together with my team, with patience I believe we’ll get there," Raducanu wrote.

"Huge thanks and big appreciation to my team & people who have supported me!" she continued. "This wouldn’t have been possible without you. Love Emma."

