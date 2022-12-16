Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live streaming details, and more | Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2022

Emma Raducanu and Ons Jabeur will face off in the title round of the 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Friday.

Raducanu failed to match the sky-high expectations following her maiden Grand Slam triumph last year. But that didn't stop the young Brit from trying despite numerous setbacks. Recurring injuries stalled her momentum, but she returned to action without much delay.

The 2021 US Open champion made her top-10 debut earlier this year, peaking at No. 10. Her best performance this season was a semifinal finish at the Korea Open. The 20-year-old was competing well, but sustained an injury midway through the match, forcing her to retire.

Emma Raducanu also reached a couple of quarterfinals and notched up notable wins over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. She ended her season prematurely following a wrist injury.

Jabeur enjoyed a career-best season this year. She reached her maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon and repeated the feat at the US Open as well. Unfortunately, she was outplayed on both occasions, losing to Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek respectively.

Jabeur still had plenty of positives to look back upon. She clinched two titles, including one at the WTA 1000 level, and made it to another couple of finals. Her good run of form saw her clinch a maiden WTA Finals berth, where she was ousted in the group stage. The Tunisian's consistency helped her finish the year ranked No. 2.

Both players have had enough time to rest after a grueling year and will be raring to go. With the 2023 season just around the corner, they'll be eager to start their preparations on a positive note.

Here are all the details related to their upcoming showdown:

Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur match schedule

The championship match between Ons Jabeur and Emma Raducanu will be the last match of the day on Center Court on Friday.

Match timing: Not before 8 pm local time, 4 pm GMT, 11 am ET, and 9:30 pm IST.

Date: December 16, 2022.

Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur streaming details

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA, Germany, Austria, Netherlands & UK: For viewers in these countries, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the match on Stan Sport.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the match, click here.

