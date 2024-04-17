Emma Raducanu will be top 10 by 2025 & win Grand Slams again, believes Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci has backed Emma Raducanu to break into the top 10 rankings and win more Grand Slams again.

Raducanu shocked the sporting world at the 2021 US Open by becoming the first qualifier, male or female, in the Open Era to win a Major. However, a loss in form and injuries have halted her progress in the last two years.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Macci claimed that Raducanu needs to sort out her head and be the ultimate competitor on the field to get back to her best. The American coach believes that the 21-year-old has the necessary skills to succeed but needs to find her "will" back.

"You don't lose the skill, but you kind of lose the will and I don't know what's in her head. But, when she plays every point like it's her last breath and she's the ultimate competitor, I can see."

The American believes that Emma Raducanu can beat anybody on her day and challenge for Grand Slams again and has backed her to reach the top 10 rankings by the end of 2025.

"I said it before she'll be top 10 in the world by the end of 2025. Once you get in that top 10, you can beat anybody anytime anywhere and I really believe that she can win Grand Slams again," he said.

Rick Macci on Emma Raducanu: "I am a big fan...You don't lose talent and ability"

Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

Rick Macci said that he thinks everything changed around Emma Raducanu in the "blink of an eye" after her US Open win and the injuries have added to her problems.

The veteran coach also maintained his belief in the Brit's talent and ability to return to her peak performance, emphasizing that she needs to regain her confidence.

"Well, first off, I am a big fan because I think anybody that qualifies for a Grand Slam and then wins a Grand Slam without losing a set. You don't lose talent and you don't lose ability," Macci said.

"But, at the end of the day, everything changed around her in the blink of an eye. But absolutely, it takes a long time to get your confidence back," he added.

Raducanu has been plugged with injuries since 2022, which has resulted in her missing various tournaments. The 21-year-old underwent surgeries on both her wrists and her ankle in May 2023, which kept her out of the Wimbledon and French Open.

However, the Brit is fully fit now and will aim to maintain her excellent form from the Billie Jean King Cup into the clay season.

