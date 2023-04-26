Emma Raducanu withdraws from Madrid Open 2023 due to hand injury

Emma Raducanu withdrew from the 2023 Madrid Open on Wednesday, hours before her first-round match, citing an injury to her right hand. Raducanu was set to face lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova later on Wednesday and would have then played against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the second round had she won.

Raducanu has had a lot of misfortune with injuries so far this season as well. She suffered an ankle injury during the Australian hard-court swing, before also struggling with tonsilitis and a wrist injury during the American hard-court swing. However, the 2021 US Open champion reached the fourth round in Indian Wells before losing to Swiatek.

Raducanu last played at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart last week. She lost 2-6, 1-6 to Jelena Ostapenko in what was the Briton star's first match on clay this season. As a result of the loss, the 20-year-old dropped 17 spots to No. 85 in the WTA rankings. With her Madrid Open campaign also now derailed, Raducanu is at risk of dropping outside the Top-100 by the time the tournanent ends.

The youngster has a 5-5 win-loss record in 2023, with three of those wins coming at Indian Wells. She is yet to win a tour-level title since her stunning US Open title triumph in September 2021.

Emma Raducanu involved in tense press conference ahead of Madrid Open 2023

Emma Raducau at the 2022 US Open.

Emma Raducanu was not in the mood to talk during her pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 2023 Madrid Open. Raducanu offered very few words to many questions, ranging from her injury issues to a potential clash against facing fellow Brit Jodie Anna Burrage in Madrid, posed from journalists during the press meeting. The WTA press invigilator was then forced to end the press conference.

American tennis legend Chris Evert later came to Raducanu's defense on the matter.

"In her defense, every one of us has had a day, or a press conference like this… don’t make it such a big deal," Evert tweeted.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert twitter.com/autistictennis… Autistic Tennis Fan @AutisticTennis Emma Raducanu with god tier trolling of the monstrous British press pack Emma Raducanu with god tier trolling of the monstrous British press pack https://t.co/2T6JTzMyXP In her defense, every one of us has had a day, or a press conference like this… don’t make it such a big deal…🤷‍♀️ In her defense, every one of us has had a day, or a press conference like this… don’t make it such a big deal…🤷‍♀️😉😉😉 twitter.com/autistictennis…

Emma Raducanu will now hope to be fit in time for the Italian Open in Rome, where she lost to Bianca Andreescu in the opening round last year. It will also be an opportunity for Raducanu to string a few wins together and climb back up the rankings. Raducanu reached the second round of the French Open last season, beating Linda Noskova in the first round.

Poll : 0 votes