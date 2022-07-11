"End of an era I guess; Retirement match in Basel 2022" - Tennis fans react to Roger Federer dropping out of the ATP rankings after 25 years

Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer is officially not a ranked player anymore, as the last of his ranking points, which were from Wimbledon last year, have been dropped. He has lost the 600 points he gained at SW19 in 2020 and will be an unranked player when he makes his comeback.

The Swiss maestro suffered a knee injury upon his return to action last year as he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets at Wimbledon. He has not played since but has confirmed his return to competitive action later this year at the Laver Cup and Swiss Indoors.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Like an amateur player, Roger Federer is officially UNRANKED today Like an amateur player, Roger Federer is officially UNRANKED today 😶 https://t.co/NCp4X4tUfV

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who turned pro in 1998, is unranked for the first time since 1997.

Tennis fans took to Twitter to make their displeasure and disappointment known about the 20-time Grand Slam champion now becoming an unranked player.

"End of an era I guess, tennis will miss one of the GOATs. Never know when the other 2 GOATs may leave sadly, will the end of tennis as I know it to be. Not gonna watch these nextgen bums compete with each other," one fan said.

Rafael Nadal's lost FH @nagori_shreyans We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Like an amateur player, Roger Federer is officially UNRANKED today Like an amateur player, Roger Federer is officially UNRANKED today 😶 https://t.co/NCp4X4tUfV End of an era I guess, tennis will miss one of the GOATs. Never know when the 2 other GOATs may leave sadly, will be the end of tennis as I know it to be. Not gonna watch these nextgen bums compete with each other. twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st… End of an era I guess, tennis will miss one of the GOATs. Never know when the 2 other GOATs may leave sadly, will be the end of tennis as I know it to be. Not gonna watch these nextgen bums compete with each other. twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st…

Relevant | Tennis Stats & Info @RelevantTennis



For the first time since September 22, 1997 Roger Federer is unranked.



In fact, losing his last ATP points from 2019 Today is a sad day for every Roger fan.For the first time since September 22, 1997 Roger Federer is unranked.In fact, losing his last ATP points from 2019 #Wimbledon final (600, frozen), Roger is now out of the rankings. Today is a sad day for every Roger fan.For the first time since September 22, 1997 Roger Federer is unranked.In fact, losing his last ATP points from 2019 #Wimbledon final (600, frozen), Roger is now out of the rankings.

minty @celticfan2005 @WeAreTennis He’s nearly 41 and has barely played, not that surprising. @WeAreTennis He’s nearly 41 and has barely played, not that surprising.

During the Swiss' absence from the tour, his eternal rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have continued to amass Grand Slam titles. Nadal moved two clear of Federer, while the Serb won his 21st at Wimbledon.

One fan lamented the fact that Federer came very close to a 21st Major title when he dropped two championship points against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2019.

"Enough already. And to think that he had match point on his racquet at Wimbledon a few years ago," another fan tweeted.

Tonkin Delight @cayresc @WeAreTennis Enough already. And to think that he had match point on his racquet at Wimbledon a few years ago. @WeAreTennis Enough already. And to think that he had match point on his racquet at Wimbledon a few years ago.

Another fan wrote about how Federer and Serena Williams are both unranked players moving forward.

"Federer is off the ATP rankings entirely, Serena is off the WTA singles rankings," one fan wrote.

Tennis Updates @TennisUpdates22 Federer is off the ATP rankings entirely, Serena is off the WTA singles rankings. Federer is off the ATP rankings entirely, Serena is off the WTA singles rankings.

Manbhalang @mkharpuri @WeAreTennis Retirement match in Basel 2022. If Nadal accepts Basel invitation then you can be sure 2022 will be last year of Fed’s career @WeAreTennis Retirement match in Basel 2022. If Nadal accepts Basel invitation then you can be sure 2022 will be last year of Fed’s career

N @sunlight0101010 @WeAreTennis The whole ranking system is unfortunate but it can not undermine their greatness 🥂 @WeAreTennis The whole ranking system is unfortunate but it can not undermine their greatness 🥂❤️ https://t.co/j8dJsU7ziV

Roger Federer's impending return to action

Roger Federer in attendance at Wimbledon 2022.

Roger Federer's return to action is very much on the horizon. The Swiss maestro announced his decision to play at the 2022 Swiss Indoors in October using a protected ranking. The Basel event was last held in 2019, when Federer emerged victorious for the 10th time. Federer has also confirmed his participation at the Laver Cup in September.

The 40-year-old has been sporadically active on social media, teasing his recovery from a knee injury by posting Instagram videos. Roger Federer has also conducted interviews with news outlets, where he has suggested that he isn't ready to retire just yet and that a 2023 calendar is on the cards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far