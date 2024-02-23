"Ended up saying Barack Obama": Serena Williams hilariously blanks out; lies to daughter Olympia about name of the president when American was born

Serena Williams recently revealed that she blanked out and amusingly misspoke when her daughter Olympia asked her the name of the president when Williams was born, mistakenly stating it was Barack Obama.

Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, tied the knot in November 2017 in New Orleans and welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., that same year on September 1.

Last year, at the Met Gala, the couple announced their second pregnancy. The 23-time Grand Slam champion gave birth to their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, on August 22.

Recently, Serena Williams took to social media to share a video of herself on her morning walks, seemingly pushing her youngest daughter, Adira, in a stroller. In the video, Williams revealed that her daughter Olympia had asked her about the name of the president who was in office when Williams was born.

Williams admitted that she had initially thought of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, or Franklin D. Roosevelt, but realized they were not in office during her birth. On a whim, she told Olympia that Barack Obama was the president, to which Olympia enthusiastically agreed, claiming he was also the president when she was born.

“Okay, I’m out for my morning walk. So this morning, Olympia asked me what president was in office when I was born. And I’m thinking [Abraham] Lincoln, [Theodore/Franklin D.] Roosevelt. I ended up just saying Barack Obama (laughs), and she said,'me too!‘ (laughs),” Williams said.

Williams' Instagram story

Serena Williams won Australian Open 2017 while being pregnant with Olympia

Serena Williams with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy at the 2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with her daughter, Olympia. She revealed that she had discovered her pregnancy just before the tournament began, after experiencing unusual sensations during a practice session in Australia.

Throughout the tournament, the former World No. 1 did not drop a single set. She defeated the likes of Belinda Bencic, Lucie Safarova, compatriot Nicole Gibbs, and Barbora Strycova to reach the quarterfinals. Williams then went on to defeat Johanna Konta and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

In a highly anticipated final match, Serena Williams faced off against her sister Venus Williams, and defeated her 6-4, 6-4 to secure her seventh Melbourne Slam title. This victory marked the final Grand Slam title of her illustrious career, making her a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

