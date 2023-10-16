"I went back to the bathroom and I totally forgot about it" - When Serena Williams played and won Australian Open despite being pregnant

Serena Williams competed at the 2017 Australian Open while being eight weeks pregnant with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their daughter, Olympia, on September 1, 2017.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the former World No. 1 disclosed that she had felt a peculiar sensation during a practice session in Australia, which raised her suspicions. It was her close friend, Jessica Steindorff, a renowned Hollywood talent agent, who suspected that Williams might be pregnant.

Urging her to confirm her suspicions, Steindorff implored Williams to take a pregnancy test. However, Williams was so deeply entrenched in denial that she adamantly refused to undergo the test.

However, Steindorff managed to convince Serena Williams to undergo a test that ultimately confirmed their suspicions. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was taken aback by the results, as she had believed she couldn't be pregnant at that time due to her upcoming participation at the 2017 Australian Open. She revealed that she had quickly dismissed the news, forgetting about it within a mere hour.

"An hour-and-a-half later, I went back to the bathroom and I totally forgot about it because it was impossible for me," Williams said. "So I went back to get dressed and I went back in the bathroom and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that test.’"

Williams stated that the positive test left her in shock.

"Oh my God, this can’t be — I’ve got to play a tournament. How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year," she added.

Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in the 2017 Australian Open final, securing her seventh Melbourne Major and ultimately marking the final Grand Slam title of her illustrious career. She did not concede a single set throughout the tournament.

“Being heard and appropriately treated was the difference between life or death for me” - When Serena Williams opened up about facing several complications while giving birth to Olympia

Serena Williams with Olympia at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

In a personal essay for ELLE, Serena Williams delved into the numerous challenges she encountered throughout her pregnancy, the demanding journey of childbirth, and the enduring trials of motherhood.

The essay, titled "How Serena Williams Saved Her Own Life," provides a poignant glimpse into the turbulent emotional journey of the former World No. 1 during her pregnancy. Williams revealed that her pregnancy was an unexpected surprise, as she had only learned about it two days before the 2017 Australian Open.

The essay shed light on the significant disparities in maternal mortality rates among black women. Multiple studies have consistently demonstrated that black women are three times more likely to experience maternal mortality compared to their white counterparts following childbirth.

In her essay, Serena Williams disclosed the distressing experience she endured as a result of the negligent treatment she received from medical professionals. Throughout her pregnancy and childbirth, she encountered numerous complications that posed a serious threat to her life. In fact, her childbirth ordeal came perilously close to claiming her life.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared her harrowing experience, shedding light on the alarming fact that her concerns were not adequately addressed by medical professionals. Consequently, she was compelled to undergo four surgeries subsequent to the birth of her daughter, Olympia.

"I spoke to the nurse. I told her: 'I need to have a CAT scan of my lungs bilaterally, and then I need to be on my heparin drip.' She said, 'I think all this medicine is making you talk crazy.' I said, 'No, I’m telling you what I need: I need the scan immediately,' " she wrote.

The negligence displayed by nurses and doctors posed a grave threat to Serena Williams' life. This alarming oversight had the potential to lead to catastrophic consequences.

“Being heard and appropriately treated was the difference between life or death for me,” Williams said.

