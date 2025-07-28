  • home icon
  "Ending was harsh" - Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams' husband, Martina Navratilova & tennis world react as England beat Spain to win Euro 2025

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Jul 28, 2025 05:52 GMT
Martina Navratilova, Rafael Nadal, and Alexis Ohanian react to England winning the 2025 Women
Martina Navratilova, Rafael Nadal, and Alexis Ohanian react to England winning the 2025 Women's Euro Cup. (Images by Getty)

Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, Martina Navratilova, and others from the tennis world recently reacted to England winning the 2025 Women's Euro Cup on Sunday, July 27, at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland. The team won the match after a dramatic final that ended after extra time.

The teams were tied at one goal after the extra time and entered the penalty shootout. The Spanish squad was leading the faceoff with Mariona Caldentey's goal in the 25th minute. England equalized the match via Alessia Russo's header in the 57th minute, sending the game to a penalty shootout.

Chloe Kelly came off the bench and showed her impressive skills, earning a goal with a spot kick. The Spanish team won the game through a penalty shootout 3-1, where Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton saved two penalties before Kelly's winning strike.

The Spanish tennis star Nadal expressed his gloom after the national team's loss. He also appreciated the team for their performance and joy they brought during the tournament.

"The ending was harsh 😔, but… THANK YOU @SEFutbolFem 🇪🇸 for making us enjoy so much at the @WEURO2025 ! Lots of encouragement to the whole team! 💪🏼"
Australian tennis player Rennae Stubbs shared her congratulatory message, writing:

"What’s goal from England," she wrote. "Euros2025"
Martina Navratilova and Ohanian also share their congratulatory messages, while English professional tennis player Katie Boulter shared the news on her Instagram story.

"Congrats!!!!:)"
"Congrats lionesses - what a match - gritty and hard fought — the Spanish club is tremendously talented," Ohanian wrote. "To see the women of England bring it home back to back has gotta make folks put women’s football in all caps back in the UK.
English tennis player Katie Boulter also shared the news on her Instagram story:

Screenshot of Katie Boulter&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Katie Boulter's Instagram story.

Two-time Ballon D'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí was honored as Player of the Tournament.

Rafael Nadal has frequently shown his love for football by supporting the Spanish team on multiple occasions

Rafael Nadal of Team Spain during the Davis Cup at Palacio in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal of Team Spain during the Davis Cup at Palacio in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal has frequently shown his love for football and the Spanish men's and women's teams by expressing his support. The Spanish women's team won their first FIFA World Cup title in 2023. They defeated England 1-0 at Stadium Australia in Sydney. The Spanish women's official team shared the news on Instagram, which Rafael Nadal posted on his story and wrote:

"Let’s goooooo!!! Congratulations. CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD !!!"

In one instance, he was also seen cheering for the men's national team when they defeated Croatia in the 2024 UEFA Euro Cup's initial face-off. The England women's team won their second EuroCup title after earning their maiden win in 2022.

