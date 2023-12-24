"Enjoying this the most" - Emma Raducanu steps up training ahead of 2024 comeback with another practice session ahead of Christmas

Emma Raducanu is ready to make a comeback after a year of injuries and surgeries. Raducanu recently shared a clip showing off her forehand drills in a practice session.

Raducanu had a difficult 2023 season, as she struggled with various physical issues that affected her form. She injured her ankle before the Australian Open, where she lost in the second round to Coco Gauff in straight sets.

The 21-year-old then suffered a wrist injury that forced her to pull out of several tournaments. Her last match was a 2-6,1-6 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart in April, after which she decided to undergo surgery on both wrists and one of her ankles.

Raducanu has been out of action since then and has dropped to No. 299 in the world rankings. She has been working hard on her recovery and rehabilitation, also has been keeping in touch with her fans through social media, posting updates on her progress.

The Brit has also been spending time with her family and friends and enjoying some hobbies, such as playing the piano, traveling, and attending fashion events.

On Saturday, December 23, Raducanu shared a clip on her Instagram account in which she can be seen hitting powerful forehands on a hard court.

"Enjoying this the most," Raducanu wrote.

"Emma Raducanu's a potential to win another Grand Slam" - Casper Ruud

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open

Casper Ruud recently expressed his confidence in Emma Raducanu's ability to secure another Grand Slam victory.

Raducanu made history at the 2021 US Open as the first-ever qualifier to win a major in the Open Era, marking her maiden career title. However, despite that incredible feat, her journey hasn't always been smooth sailing in the subsequent two seasons.

Ruud has expressed keen interest in Raducanu's potential comeback. The Norwegian said that he believed the 21-year-old could repeat her US Open feat and claim another Major title. He also complimented Raducanu’s "explosive" game and her movement on the court.

“She’s a potential to probably win another Slam I think, for sure. If she’s doing a good pre-season,” Casper Ruud said, as per Express.

“[It’s] explosive. And I think also if you see her moving around on the court, she’s really good,” Ruud said. “When we watched her win the US Open, that was something that stood out.”

Emma Raducanu will make her 2024 comeback at the ASB Classic in Auckland, a WTA 250 event that will be held from January 1-7, 2024.