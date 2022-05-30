"Enormously grateful to be in the quarterfinals at the French Open, but by far the best moment was seeing Thierry Henry in the stands" - Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez overcame an in-form Amanda Anisimova on Sunday to book her spot in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open. The Canadian fended off a comeback bid from the big-hitting American, prevailing 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in nearly two hours.

The Canadian, who came into this year's French Open with only two claycourt wins this season, has posted a career-best result at Roland Garros with her maiden quarterfinal. Fernandez was given another reason to celebrate when French striker Thierry Henry made a special appearance in the duo's last 16 match.

leylahfernandez @leylahfernandez Enormously grateful to be in the quarterfinals at #RolandGarros Thankful for an amazing support system from the crowds energy, family, friends, & my team. BUT by far the best moment was seeing Thierry Henry in the stands. Enormously grateful to be in the quarterfinals at #RolandGarros Thankful for an amazing support system from the crowds energy, family, friends, & my team. BUT by far the best moment was seeing Thierry Henry in the stands. 😊

Following her win, Fernandez acknowledged Henry's presence on Court Philippe Chatrier. The Canadian said while she was grateful for the result, the best moment had to be having the star footballer in attendance,

"Enormously grateful to be in the quarterfinals at #RolandGarros," Fernandez said. "Thankful for an amazing support system from the crowds energy, family, friends, & my team. BUT by far the best moment was seeing Thierry Henry in the stands."

Speaking at her post-match press conference, Leylah Fernandez said she was disappointed as she wasn't able to watch the Champions League final but was delighted that Real Madrid won.

"I was very, very disappointed I wasn't able to watch the game live or even just on TV. I had to go to bed early," Fernandez later said in her press conference. "But, you know, when I like saw the news that Real Madrid won, I was just so happy, because we've been following the team for a while now."

Fernandez then expressed delight at being able to entertain the crowds during the match, adding that it was an "ïncredible" feeling to have Henry give a standing ovation.

"Then afterwards seeing that Thierry Henry was also in the stands, enjoying the tennis match, like I said, that's one of my goals so that people can enjoy the tennis game," she continued. "To see him do a standing ovation for our match is just an incredible feeling and hopefully I can reproduce that level again."

Leylah Fernandez will take on Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinals

Leylah Fernandez after beating Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 French Open.

Fernandez will next take on Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open on Tuesday. The Italian overcame Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her fourth-round encounter in two tight sets 7-6(10), 7-5.

Trevisan, who had her breakthrough run to the quarterfinals of the French Open two years ago, is now on a nine-match winning streak. She lifted the trophy in the WTA 250 warm-up event in Morocco and has won four matches to reach the last eight.

Fernandez and Trevisan are scheduled to open play on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday.

