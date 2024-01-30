"Epitome of strength, resilience" - Aryna Sabalenka lauded by Stefanos Tsitsipas' ex-coach Mark Philippoussis' wife as she dazzles in new photoshoot

Stefanos Tsitsipas' ex-coach Mark Philippousis' wife Silvana showered praise on Aryna Sabalenka's recent photoshoot.

Sabalenka successfully defended her title at the 2024 Australian Open for her second Major crown. The Belarusian defeated Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in Saturday's (January 27) final to become the first woman in a decade to win consecutive titles at the Melbourne Major.

Following the win, Sabalenka posed for the customary photocall with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup in Carlton Gardens. She turned heads with her stunning cream-colored knit dress.

On Monday, Sabalenka revealed pictures from another photoshoot, this time as part of a collaboration with Vogue Australia. She dazzled in several outfits stylized by Australian designers.

Taking to social media, Vogue reflected on the Belarusian's interest in fashion and her Australian Open success.

"I actually love doing photoshoots," Sabalenka grins as she is zipped into an embellished Zimmermann skirt. Her Australian wardrobe is an apt reflection of her title as #AustralianOpen winner—on Saturday night, she defended her second title in just 76 minutes, a fast and furious match that was over in straight, exacting sets," the Instagram post read.

Silvana, a Melbourne-based model and actor, approved of the shoot and labeled Aryna Sabalenka as the "epitome of strength and resilience."

"the epitome of strength and resilience! Inspired!" Silvana's comment read.

Silvana's comment under the post

Mark Philippoussis married Silvana in September 2013. They have two kids, a nine-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter.

Philippousis mutually parted ways with Stefanos Tsitsipas after his disappointing second-round exit at the 2023 US Open. He was later replaced by the 25-year-old's father Apostolos.

Aryna Sabalenka topped Stefanos Tsitsipas' forehand speed in 2023 Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka clinched her maiden Australian Open title in 2023, defeating Elena Rybakina in the final. The Belarusian rallied from a set down to prevail 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the two hours and 28 minutes long clash.

Sabalenka's forehand speed during the final was duly noted as it surpassed the figures achieved by the men's finalists. While the Belarusian's average forehand speed was recorded at 87mph, Stefanos Tsitsipas averaged around the 80s.

Tsitspas squared off against Novak Djokovic in the Melbourne Major final last year. He suffered a straight-sets defeat (6-3, 7-6, 6-4) against the Serb, who clinched his 10th Grand Slam title Down Under.

This year, Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to Taylor Fritz, 6-7(3), 7-5, 3-6, 3-6, in the fourth round. Meanwhile, Djokovic fell to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, 1-6, 2-6, 7-6(6), 3-6, in the semifinals.