Aryna Sabalenka turned heads as she posed with her 2024 Australian Open trophy during the official photocall on Sunday, January 28.

Sabalenka successfully defended her 2023 Australian Open title on Saturday, with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over China’s Zheng Qinwen. The Belarusian did so without dropping a single set the whole tournament. She became the first person to defend her title in Melbourne after her compatriot Victoria Azarenka (2012, 2013).

A day after the triumph, Aryna Sabalenka interacted with the media and posed with her Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup in Carlton Gardens, with the backdrop of the Royal Exhibition Building. She also clicked some pictures in front of the Hochgurtel Fountain, located on the south side of the building.

The World No. 2 was all smiles as she kissed the trophy and popped a bottle of champagne. She wore a stunning cream knit dress with fringe details to mark the occasion.

Aryna Sabaleka pictured at the 2024 Australian Open Womens Champion Media Opportunity

Aryna Sabalenka was dressed to the nines during her 2023 winner’s photocall as well. The Belarusian amazed the tennis world by donning a lovely lilac dress with floral details by the Australian fashion label Zimmermann. She was pictured going for a morning sail at the Royal Botanical Garden at the time.

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka on speaking to her mother after Australian Open 2024 win: "There is already fight where the trophy is going"

Sabalenka pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

In the first season of Netflix’s docuseries Break Point, which was released in 2023, Aryna Sabalenka said that it was her and her late father Sergey’s dream to win two Grand Slams by the age of 25. Just weeks later, aged 24, she lifted her maiden Major at the Australian Open.

Season 2 of Break Point, which released earlier this month, gave a peek into her celebration and also her emotional phone call with her mother, Yuliya, after the 2023 win.

Following her second Grand Slam win on Saturday, the 25-year-old made a heartwarming mention of her late father.

"I want to believe there is something that my father is watching me and very proud of me," she said in her press conference.

Speaking about the absence of her mother, younger sister, Tonechka, and the rest of the family in Melbourne, Sabalenka said that she “misses them a lot.”

"I really miss them a lot. Of course we are in touch, on the phone, but the phone is different than in real life," she said.

"I felt so far from them. But I'm really happy that we're able to see each other in the preseason, which we spent in Dubai. So we are far but not really. I really miss them so much," she added. "I just wanted to make sure that they know how much they mean to me and that they are my biggest motivation and I'm doing everything for them."

Aryna Sabalenka also hilariously revealed that she and her mother are already fighting over where to place her second Grand Slam trophy.

"I spoke to my mom and there is already fight where the trophy is going. She's really pissed right now, by the way," she said, laughing.