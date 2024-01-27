"We had one dream" - Aryna Sabalenka fulfills her late father's dream by winning Australian Open 2024

For Aryna Sabalenka, winning the 2024 Australian Open title saw her clinch not just her second career Major but also fulfill her late father's dream.

Over the years, Sabalenka has established herself as one of the top players on the WTA tour. However, her introduction to the sport happened by chance. She credited her father Sergey, who used to be an ice hockey player, for introducing her to tennis.

She was just six years old when they drove past empty tennis courts one day, giving her a first taste of the sport.

"One day, my dad was just driving me somewhere in the car, and on the way he saw tennis courts. He took me to the courts. I really liked it and enjoyed it and that's how it was. That's how it started," she once told FirstPost.

Having always spoken of her father's influence on her, his sudden demise in November 2019 came as a big shock to her. Such was the impact it had on her that she struggled for form and motivation in the immediate aftermath.

When she had to get her 2020 season underway, Sabalenka found it difficult to pick up the tennis racket and board the plane as she did not feel like leaving her family.

"It was something unexpected, he was young, he was 43. During the pre-season it was tough to practice mentally. I didn’t think too much actually. I couldn’t leave, because I knew it was a tough situation with my family and I couldn’t leave them but somehow I needed to go. I wasn’t excited about the matches, I just went there because I have to," she said. (via WTA)

When she arrived in Australia in 2020, Sabalenka stated that she was going to compete only because her father wanted to see her as the best player on the women's circuit.

"I’m just trying to fight because my dad wanted me to be No. 1. I’m doing it for him so that’s what is helping me to be strong right now," she added.

And she achieved that last year, which started with her maiden Grand Slam win at the Australian Open. Nice months after lifting the trophy in Melbourne, she became the World No. 1 for the first time in her career.

It wasn't the only thing her father wanted to see her achieve, however. Having never spoken much about her father following his death, Sabalenka opened up about it in the latest season of Netflix's docuseries Break Point, where she said that her father wanted to see her win a couple of Majors.

"He was aggressive, like me. A lot of expectations. We had one dream. He thought I would win [a couple of Grand Slams] before 25," she said on the show, which was filmed before her triumph Down Under in 2023.

On Saturday, January 27, Sabalaneka, just a few months before her 26th birthday, defeated Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 to successfully defend her title at the Rod Laver Arena.

A second Slam title for the World No. 2, and more importantly, her father's dream fulfilled.

Aryna Sabalenka: "I want to believe my father is watching me and very proud of me"

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open.

In her speech after clinching the 2024 Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka dedicated the win to her family, stating that they are the biggest reason why she continues to fight hard on the court.

In a press conference later, she repeated her words, stating that she missed her family and was looking forward to meeting them along with the title.

"I really miss them a lot. We are in touch on the phone, but the phone is different than in real life. They are my biggest motivation and I'm doing everything for them," she said.

Sabalenka's two Major wins Down Under have come in dominant fashion. She has won 28 of her past 29 sets at Melbourne Park and the only player to win a set from her during this time was Elena Rybakina in last year's final.

Before the 2023 season, however, there was skepticism about her ability to convert her talent into title wins on the biggest stage. This also led to her doubting her own abilities but she persevered as she didn't want to let her family down.

"There was really a moment where I really didn't believe that I'm gonna win it one day, especially those period when I was serving double faults and couldn't fix my serve. There was a lot of up and downs. But I just couldn't quit. I felt like I just have to keep doing what I'm doing. I just have to keep fighting for my dream and make sure that if there is something," she explained.

And now, Sabalenka has clinched her second Slam title with the most dominant performance in the Melbourne final since Victoria Azarenka dropped just three games against Maria Sharapova in 2012.

"I want to believe there is something that my father is watching me and very proud of me," she stated.

Goals achieved and dreams fulfilled. And Sabalenka is just getting started on building her tennis legacy.