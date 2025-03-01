"Era of John McEnroe was different from that of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic": Carlos Alcaraz makes feelings known on tennis evolution

Carlos Alcaraz recently reflected on the evolution of tennis eras, comparing John McEnroe’s time to the 'Big Three' era of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. He also highlighted how the current era differs from both.

Ad

At just 21, Alcaraz has repeatedly showcased his on-court potential, with notable milestones, including four Major titles and an Olympic silver medal.

The 'Big Three' era was defined by the dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, who together hold a staggering 66 Grand Slam titles.

American legend John McEnroe shares a similar trajectory. He dominated the Open Era, winning 77 singles and 78 doubles titles. He also won seven Grand Slam titles, including four US Open and three Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

Trending

Carlos Alcaraz recently spoke with El Nuevo Día ahead of his exhibition match against Frances Tiafoe in Puerto Rico. When asked whether current players could have careers as long as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, the World No. 3 discussed the evolution of the sport and the changes it has undergone over the years.

"The era of (John) McEnroe and all those players has been very different from that of Federer, Rafa, and Djokovic. And our stage, our moment is going to be different from that of them. Tennis is changing: the tournaments, the speed of the balls, everything changes," Alcaraz said.

Ad

The Spaniard added that while Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic have set expectations, current players must continue adapting as the sport evolves.

"And we have to keep changing as tennis evolves. I think that Rafa, Federer and Djokovic have accustomed us in a certain way, but tennis will continue to evolve and we will evolve," he added.

"They are three of the best in the history of our sport": Carlos Alcaraz on Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer

Carlos Alcaraz at Rolex Paris Masters 2024 - Image Source: Getty

Earlier in the interview, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about facing Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard stated that while he hasn't played much against Federer, he takes pride in having competed against the legendary trio.

Ad

"Well, I've played much less with Federer. I'm still fighting with Rafa in his last years and with Djokovic. But it's a source of pride; in the end, they are three of the best in the history of our sport. To have played even briefly with some, and with others more, has been incredible for me," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz's next challenge will be the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells. The Spaniard enters as a two-time defending champion, having defeated Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the past two editions. He will aim for his second title of the season and 18th overall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here