"It's a source of pride" - Carlos Alcaraz makes his feelings known on facing 'role models' Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz has shared his experience of facing tennis greats Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, calling them his "role models." The trio's on-court dominance earned them the title of the 'Big Three.'

Alcaraz is among tennis' fastest-rising stars, having secured 17 titles, including four Majors. In contrast, Federer (103 titles, 20 Majors) retired in 2022, while Nadal, who won 22 Major titles, stepped away last year. Djokovic, with a record 24 Grand Slams, continues to compete.

In a short span, the 21-year-old also had the chance to face all members of the Big Three. Speaking to El Nuevo Día recently, Alcaraz acknowledged it was a great source of pride to compete against Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.

"Well, I've played much less with Federer. I'm still fighting with Rafa in his last years and with Djokovic. But it's a source of pride; in the end they are three of the best in the history of our sport. To have played even briefly with some, and with others more, has been incredible for me," he said.

The World No. 3 called them his role models, explaining:

"They are role models. Rafa has been my idol and the other two, I have great respect for what they have done, and great admiration. So, to have shared time with them, for me, has been incredible."

Djokovic holds a 5-3 head-to-head advantage over Alcaraz, while Nadal leads 2-1. However, the Spaniard never had the chance to face Federer on the ATP Tour.

Carlos Alcaraz will next compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz at ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Quarterfinal - Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will shift his focus to the U.S. swing as he prepares for the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, starting March 3. The Spaniard began the season with a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open, eventually falling to Novak Djokovic.

Following this, Alcaraz rebounded with a win at the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam. He defeated Botic Van De Zandschulp, Pedro Martinez, Andrea Vavassor, Hubert Hurkacz, and eventually Alex De Minaur to win his first title of 2025.

The 21-year-old was one of the favorites to enter the ATP 500 event in Doha and even reached the quarterfinals. However, Czechia's Jiri Lehecka flipped the script, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, and handing a shocking elimination to the Spaniard.

Nonetheless, the World No. 3 will aim for a strong start to his Indian Wells campaign. Carlos Alcaraz enters as the two-time defending champion, having won the last two editions of the marquee event. Besides Alcaraz, the tournament features Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and others.

