"Especially inappropriate" - Garry Kasparov condemns Novak Djokovic's support of Russian athletes

Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov has criticized Novak Djokovic's support of Russian athletes, pointing out that Russian players are supporting the war with their silence unless they openly condemn Vladimir Putin.

Putin invaded Ukraine in February and is showing no signs of stopping, despite causing catastrophic damage to life and structure in Ukraine. As a result of Putin's actions, Russia has been slapped with a host of sanctions by dozens of nations across the world.

Sanctions and suspensions have made their way into the world of sports, with numerous tournaments in multiple sports banning Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Tennis is not far behind, with Wimbledon having already banned players from both nations at this year's Championships. Roland Garros and the Italian Open are mulling a similar decision.

Djokovic spoke out against Wimbledon's decision, pointing out that the All England Club is discriminating against players based on their nationality when they should be eligible to play the tournament based on their ranking.

"I personally believe there's no need to suspend Russian players. Competing is their right: there's a rule against discrimination in tennis, which states that everyone can play according to his ranking and not his nationality," Djokovic said. "Wimbledon has violated it."

Garry Kasparov quote-tweeted a tweet containing the above post, stressing that Russian athletes must openly condemn Putin's actions. He believes it is ironic that a Serb, in the shape of the World No. 1, is siding with the Russians, given their ugly history.

"Russia may play by ranking, but they kill by nationality. Russian athletes who do not condemn Putin’s war of extermination in Ukraine are supporting it with silence," Garry Kasparov said. "And a Serb failing to do so is especially inappropriate, considering history."

"I will always be the first one to condemn the war" - Novak Djokovic

Speaking to the media after his win over Laslo Djere at the Serbia Open, Djokovic explained that politics must not influence sporting decisions. He pointed out that he is well-versed with the atrocities of war, having grown up in a war-torn Belgrade.

"I will always be the first one to condemn the war. As a child of war, I know what kind of emotional trauma a war leaves," Djokovic said. "Us in Serbia, we know what was happening here in 1999, ordinary people always suffer, we've had a lot of wars in the Balkans. That being said, I cannot support the Wimbledon decision. It's not the athletes' fault. When politics interfere with sports, it usually doesn't turn out well."

