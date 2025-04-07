Eugenie Bouchard, Angelique Kerber & tennis world send love to Caroline Wozniacki & husband David Lee as they announce 3rd pregnancy

Eugenie Bouchard, Angelique Kerber, Karolina Pliskova, and many others recently extended their congratulations to Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, retired basketball legend David Lee, after they announced that they are expecting their third child. Wozniacki and Lee already share two children, a daughter named Olivia Wozniacki Lee and a son named James Wozniacki Lee.

Ad

Wozniacki and Lee started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017 in Bora Bora and then got married in Italy in June 2019. Their daughter Olivia was born on June 11, 2021, and their son James was born on October 24, 2022.

Recently, Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee shared the news of her third pregnancy with an adorable photo of their family on a beach on social media. In the image, their three-year-old daughter can be seen holding several ultrasound images.

Ad

Trending

"Officially switching to zone defense! Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon ! 👶🏼," Wozniacki captioned her Instagram post.

Ad

Players like Eugenie Bouchard and Karolina Pliskova sent the couple their congratulations and well-wishes after they made the pregnancy announcement.

"Congrats!!!!! Can’t wait to see another beautiful baby made by you guys 😂 ❤️," Eugenie Bouchard commented.

"No wayyyyyyy unstoppable 😻 big congrats ♥️," Karolina Pliskova wrote.

"❤️ 👼 😍," Agnieszka Radwanska commented.

"Congratulations!!!!! 😍 ❤️," Heather Watson wrote.

Screen grab of players' reactions [Image Source: Instagram]

Angelique Kerber also sent her love to Wozniacki and David Lee.

Ad

"❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 🥰 🥰 🥰 ," Angelique Kerber commented.

"This is amazing!! Congratulations 😍 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️," Sabine Lisicki wrote.

Screen grab of players' comments [Image Source: Instagram]

This year, Caroline Wozniacki has not played a single match, with her last professional tournament being the 2024 US Open, where she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round.

Ad

Caroline Wozniacki on being a mother: "Really appreciate it, it's the best job in the world and I love it"

Caroline Wozniacki pictured speaking to the press [Image Source: Getty Images]

Last year while speaking in a press conference, Caroline Wozniacki expressed that being a mother is something she cherishes the most. She also appreciated motherhood, describing it as the "best job in the world."

Ad

“Having kids is a big difference . Obviously, you know, my kids are there every single day, and I really appreciate it . It's the best job in the world, and I love it . I try to make sure that I am still there as 100% present mom while I'm also trying to balance being the best tennis player that I possibly can be," Caroline Wozniacki said.

Ad

Wozniacki stated that family is the most important thing to her, but she also gives equal importance to tennis and her professional playing career

“Obviously my family is the most important thing to me, but at the same time, I love winning . I need to take time out for me and be able to recover and play and practice as much as I can and try not to feel guilty of taking a few hours away from the kids. I think that sometimes that mom guilt comes out, but I try and manage it as well as I can," she added.

In her career, Caroline Wozniacki has been ranked World No.1 in the WTA rankings, and she secured her first and only Grand Slam title to date at the 2018 Australian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sreeja Banik Since joining Sportskeeda as a journalist in January 2023, Sreeja has remained steadfast in delivering thorough coverage of the tennis world. Her bachelor's degree in English has proven invaluable, with over 1000 articles already under her belt for the company.



While writing, Sreeja prioritizes reliability by sourcing information from credible outlets and presenting various perspectives to her readers. She regularly keeps track of updates by closely monitoring the official websites of WTA and ATP, as well as the social media profiles of prominent journalists.



Sreeja draws inspiration from Rafael Nadal's unparalleled dominance on clay courts and Steffi Graf's remarkable career trajectory, while also holding Novak Djokovic in high esteem. Her passion for tennis reaches its peak during the Australian Open and the French Open, particularly relishing the clay court matches.



When she is not collecting information about tennis, she fills her time with reading and playing darts while also keeping her finger on the pulse of pop culture. Know More