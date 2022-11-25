Eugenie Bouchard attends Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden concert

Former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard was in attendance at Billy Joel’s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Billy Joel, an American singer, pianist, and songwriter, performed at Madison Square Garden on November 23 for the American Thanksgiving holiday. Bouchard, who attended the concert, posted a photo of the singer performing on her Instagram story.

“@billyjoel at msg last night,” Eugenie Bouchard captioned the picture.

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story

The Canadian competed in her final competitive match of the 2022 season at the Dow Tennis Classic, where she lost to Colombian Camila Osorio Serrano in the second round, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

She is scheduled to play in the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League for Team Kites, which will take place from December 19-24 in Dubai.

"I wouldn’t want to date someone in the tennis world" - Eugenie Bouchard

Bouchard in action at the 2017 Mutua Madrid Open

In a recent episode of the podcast Golf, Mostly, Eugenie Bouchard spoke about dating as a professional athlete.

Since tennis is the main focus of Bouchard's life at the moment, she stated that she wouldn't date a tennis player as it would "just be too much tennis."

“Well, I would say, definitely, I wouldn’t want to date someone in the tennis world because it would just be so much tennis, I feel like non-stop,” Eugenie Bouchard said.

“On the one hand, they would probably relate with you more than anybody, but on the other hand, it’s like my friends. My friends are mostly out of tennis and I like to text or call someone and talk about totally different stuff than tennis because my entire day is tennis, so I feel like the same would apply to dating,” she added.

Bouchard went on to list the characteristics she is looking for in a prospective partner.

“Someone athletic is obviously ideal,” she said.

“Respectful, but also confident. I think confidence is very attractive and someone who’s funny, personality matters. After a while, looks fade, and if this is someone who is going to be someone for the future, then you got to make each other laugh and be friends.”

“You can be normal, socialize, go on more dates than usual, but normally it’s very hard. Now look, I’m going to be on the road for a month and just going to be in my room doing room service, hanging out with my coach so that’s what I’m foreseeing for the next month,” she concluded.

