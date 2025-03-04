Eugenie Bouchard beams with pride over joining $6,000,000-worth Olivia Dunne & others on 'tennis babes' list

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard recently revealed that she has been featured in a TMZ World Tennis Day "babes" list. She appears alongside stars such as gymnast Olivia Dunne (who is estimated to be worth $6 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth). The International Tennis Federation (ITF) celebrates World Tennis Day on the first Monday in March.

Bouchard has had a highly successful tennis career, reaching two Grand Slam semifinals and the 2014 Wimbledon final, where she lost 6-3, 6-0 to Petra Kvitova. She defeated Karolina Pilskova in the final of her only tour trophy, the 2014 Numberger Versicherungscup. She became the first Canadian winner on tour since Aleksandra Wozniak in 2008.

31-year-old Bouchard has dropped down the singles rankings over recent years due to inactivity and injury. She's been on tour for 16 years, so it's somewhat surprising that she's unaware of World Tennis Day. She took to her Instagram account to respond to a TMZ campaign titled "Tennis Babes: Making A Racket For World Tennis Day" and indicated she had no idea such a day exists.

"Just got this sent to me. Apparently today is "World Tennis Day"?! Since when do we have our own day?? LOL yay go," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Eugenie Bouchard's story - Source: via @geniebouchard on Instagram

TMZ's racy promotion was featured on its website on March 3. Eugenie Bouchard is pictured on the page alongside several other celebrities, including Dunne, Winnie Harlow, reality television's Georgia Hassarati, Liberty Poole, and Irina Shayk.

Eugenie Bouchard on balancing tennis and pickleball

Andre Agassi and Eugenie Bouchard World's Top Pros Play Pickleball at Life Time PENN 1 - Source: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard most recently partnered with Andy Roddick against event staples Andre Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf in the $1 million Pickleball Slam 3 "The Duel in the Desert" tournament at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas in February. After three matches and a tiebreak round, Team Agassi secured a third consecutive victory and took home the prize money.

At the beginning of the year, Bouchard told the Tennis Insider Club podcast that she wasn't yet finished with tennis and that she still wants to play on tour.

"I just didn't want to let go of tennis completely for sure, and so I've played a few tournaments this year. It's obviously tough - if I'm not playing full-time on the tour, it's hard to have goals and expectations. I just really enjoy playing and I want to just keep that option there. I just love it so much," she said [49:57 onwards].

However, it seems unlikely that Bouchard can resurrect her tennis career completely, given she's currently ranked World No. 1007 and won her last WTA tour title in 2020.

