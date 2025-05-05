Eugenie Bouchard celebrates Phoenix Flames' emphatic triumph on Sunday Night Pickleball

Eugenie Bouchard celebrated her Phoenix Flames pickleball team after they won their Sunday night Major League pickleball match. The Flames were up against the Chicago Slice team, and with the doubles games tied at 2-2, it took a Dreambreaker match to separate the two teams. A Dreambreaker encounter is when a final singles match is needed to settle a drawn fixture.

The Flames ultimately triumphed 21-16 after Jack Sock defeated the Slice's Jack Ignatowich in the tiebreaker. Bouchard's original pickleball team, the New Jersey 5s, traded her to the Phoenix Flames earlier this year. The trade brought her together with former fellow tennis pro and three-time Grand Slam doubles champion Sock.

After the event, former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard shared her excitement at the result on her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of the Grandstand Court in Columbus, Ohio, where the match took place. She captioned the image with:

"Ended the weekend on a W!!!"

Eugenie Bouchard IG Story | Source: Instagram/@geniebouchard

Eugenie Bouchard became an MLP professional in 2024. Her pickleball commitments have taken her around the world, including a recent event in Vietnam to promote the game, and have left little time for Bouchard to play professional tennis.

Despite her pickleball progress, Eugenie Bouchard insists her tennis career is not done

Eugenie Bouchard reached the 2014 Wimbledon final, where she was beaten by Petra Kvitova in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. She also played in two Grand Slam semifinals that year - the Australian and French Opens. She defeated Karolina Pliskova in the 2014 Nürnberger Versicherungscup final to register her sole WTA Tour victory.

Bouchard was interviewed by the Tennis Insider Club in 2024, per express.co.uk, and told them that she has not officially retired from professional tennis, and that she would return to the Tour when she could fit tournaments into her schedule:

"I just didn't want to let go of tennis completely for sure, and so I've played a few tournaments this year. It's obviously tough - if I'm not playing full-time on the tour, it's hard to have goals and expectations. For now I want to keep playing both sports professionally, we’ll see how long this lasts because I’m adding a lot on my plate"

The 31-year-old has a pretty hectic pickleball schedule. Apart from the Vietnam trip, she played in Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's third Pickleball Slam in February, where she partnered former US Open champion Andy Roddick. The pair were beaten by Agassi and Graf, who picked up the $1 million prize.

