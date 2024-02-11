Eugenie Bouchard dazzles in all-black outfit as she attends Shaquille O’Neal's annual 'Shaq's Fun House' event in Las Vegas

Eugenie Bouchard arrived in a stunning all-black look to attend Shaq's Fun House in Las Vegas.

Shaq's Fun House is a brainchild of Shaquille O'Neal in association with production firm Medium Rare. Since its inception in 2018, Shaq's Fun House has been an annual affair. It was conceptualized as an event to draw attention to the Super Bowl, which is why it takes place in the same city on the Friday leading up to the big game.

Primarily a music festival featuring an eclectic variety of EDM and hip-hop artists, the event also features circus performances and carnival-themed events. Over the years, Shaq's Fun House has seen electric performances from the likes of Steve Aoki, Migos, Tiesto, and Lil' Jon. High-profile celebrities, including Jamie Foxx, Adam Levine, and Patrick Mahomes have also been past participants at the event.

Las Vegas' XS Nightclub played host to the 2024 edition of Shaq's Fun House. This time around, rapper Lil Wayne and DJ Diplo were the headline acts. Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard, who is also playing pickleball competitively this year, was one of the celebrity A-listers in attendance.

The paparazzi captured Bouchard wearing a short, strapped black dress. She coupled that with a shiny pair of all-black knee-length boots. The 29-year-old topped off the look with a little black handbag with golden embellishments.

The 2014 Wimbledon Championships finalist shared her look on social media with a written caption.

"Shaq's Funhouse", wrote Bouchard, along with a salute emoji.

How is Eugenie Bouchard's pickleball career shaping up?

Eugenie Bouchard at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five

Eugenie Bouchard raised eyebrows in September 2023, when the Professional Pickleball Association announced that she signed a contract to play pickleball competitively in 2024.

The former WTA World No. 5 made her pickleball debut in January 2024, as she took part in the PPA Tour Hyundai Masters. Hosted in California's Palm Springs, the event saw Bouchard compete in all three categories; singles, mixed doubles, and women's doubles.

However, Bouchard's pickleball debut was forgettable at best, as she was ousted from all the categories on Day 1 itself. After her first taste of competitive pickleball, Bouchard admitted that she is still adjusting to the sport's unique needs, despite its similarities to tennis.

"I've played tennis for 25 years now, and so my brain is like wired for tennis," said Bouchard, via Globalnews.ca.

The 29-year-old also sounded positive about the growth of pickleball in recent years.

"I'm amazed at the growth and I'm happy to jump on this train of something that is taking over,"