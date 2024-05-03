Eugenie Bouchard dazzles in pink as she joins NFL legend Tom Brady in Sports Illustrated's pre-Miami Grand Prix exclusive event

Eugenie Bouchard looked elegant in a pink dress as she attended an event hosted by NFL legend Tom Brady in Miami.

30-year-old Bouchard is a pro tennis player as well as a pickleball player. She has several Canadian tennis records to her name including being the first Canadian player to be ranked in the top 5 when she earned a career-high ranking of World No. 5 in 2014.

In the same year, she achieved her best performance in a Grand Slam by reaching the Wimbledon final. However, since the highs in 2014, Bouchard has not been able to replicate her form on court. But, she has maintained a significant fan following on social media.

The Canadian boasts over 2 million followers on Instagram where she posted about a recent event in Miami. Bouchard dazzled in a pink dress at Sports Illustrated's pre-Miami Grand Prix event.

The exclusive event was hosted by seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.

The event was graced by famed sports stars including NFL All-Pro Braxton Berrios, as well as Aston Martin drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

The Miami Grand Prix is set to take place this weekend with the Aston Martin drivers looking to earn their first podium of the season. The 2024 F1 season is again heading toward a Red Bull whitewash as they lead in the Constructors' Championship and Max Verstappen leads the Drivers' Championship.

According to her Instagram post, Eugenie Bouchard attended the pre-Grand Prix event with Kelley Flanagan and Mary Clayton. She captioned her post:

"my last pink outfit for a while i swear"

The event took place at the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club in Miami, Florida.

Eugenie Bouchard will take part in Florida’s Sports Coast Open Women’s Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament

The Netflix Slam

Eugenie Bouchard helped Canada win the Billie Jean King Cup championship for the first time in November 2023 and then turned to pickleball. She picked up her first win in the sport in early April but will return to tennis next week.

According to the Tampa Free Press, Bouchard will participate in Florida’s Sports Coast Open Women’s Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament which begins next week. The week-long tournament is a $60,000 ITF Women’s Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament.

Along with Bouchard, American tennis player Kayla Day will also participate in the tournament.