  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Eugenie Bouchard
  • Eugenie Bouchard discovers adorable proof of being her grandmother's 'favorite grandchild' during Montreal visit

Eugenie Bouchard discovers adorable proof of being her grandmother's 'favorite grandchild' during Montreal visit

By S Shahi
Modified Apr 08, 2025 04:46 GMT
Eugenie Bouchard [Image source: Getty]
Eugenie Bouchard [Image source: Getty]

Eugenie Bouchard was beaming with joy after making a sweet discovery during her grandmother's recent Montreal visit. Bouchard could not help but share her joy with her fans after learning that she remains her grandmother's "favorite grandchild."

Ad

In a lighthearted but moving Instagram story, Bouchard posted a photo of herself holding her grandmother's phone. On the screen was a lock-screen photo of none other than Bouchard. The 31-year-old flaunted her humor and the close relationship between her and her grandmother with a caption:

"Glad to see i am still the favorite grandchild."

In the second story, she uploaded a selfie of the two with the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yayyy."
Screengrab of Bouchard&#039;s Instagram stories (@geniebouchard)
Screengrab of Bouchard's Instagram stories (@geniebouchard)

Bouchard, who had peaked at World No. 5 in women's tennis, began a new journey by switching to the professional pickleball tour. The switch follows a series of injuries and setbacks in her tennis career, prompting her to seek opportunities in the fast-emerging sport of pickleball. In September 2023, Bouchard revealed she would join the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour, signing a three-year deal.

Ad

Eugenie Bouchard juggles her passion for tennis while embracing new commitments in pickleball

In Picture: Eugenie Bouchard during the Pickleball Slam 3 in Las Vegas (Source: Getty Images)
In Picture: Eugenie Bouchard during the Pickleball Slam 3 in Las Vegas (Source: Getty Images)

Eugenie Bouchard has accepted the challenge of playing tennis and pickleball. After she joined the PPA Tour, in a July 2024 interview with the New York Post, she confirmed her enduring passion for tennis and indicated it would remain on her calendar.

Ad
"I’m going to put tennis tournaments in where I can fit them in my schedule," Eugenie Bouchard said. "Tennis is what I love and what I still want to keep doing. The pickleball schedule is the priority but I do want to insert those tennis tournaments."
"I want to achieve whatever I can," she added. "I’m not doing a full-time tennis schedule, so of course I need to understand that there will be limitations. I think I want to do as well as I can in each individual tournament and see where that goes. But I love tennis and it’s not something I want to give up yet at all."

Eugenie Bouchard's last WTA appearance was at the 2024 National Bank Open in Toronto, where she fell in the qualifying rounds as a wildcard. She had made her pro pickleball debut earlier that year at the PPA Hyundai Masters in Palm Springs.

About the author
S Shahi

S Shahi

Twitter icon

Shashank, a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, joined the company about a year and a half ago. Despite his background in software engineering, his passion for the sport drove him to switch gears and dive into full-time journalism before which he worked as a tech writer.

With over 1000 articles and nearly 4 million views under his belt at SK, his stories stand out thanks to his deep dives into match stats, player tactics, and historical patterns, offering readers a fresh take every time. Above all, he is meticulous, making sure to double-check information from reliable sources before sharing it.

In Shashank's view, there's no room for debate: Novak Djokovic reigns supreme as the ultimate GOAT. He draws inspiration from the Serb's resilience, hard work, and relentless attitude, channeling those qualities into his own work.

Outside of his tennis musings, he finds joy in hitting the court himself, exploring new destinations during his travels, and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी