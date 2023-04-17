Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard said she draws motivation from the fact that big hitters like Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka have been dominating the women's tennis circuit.

Bouchard, a former World No. 5 and currently ranked 292 on the tour, drew parallels in her aggressive game with Rybakina and Sabalenka's playing style and found it motivating to see them succeed.

The Canadian tennis player has slowly made a comeback to competitive tennis this season after nursing multiple injuries and battling poor form.

Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference at the Oeiras Ladies Open, where she was granted a main draw wild card, Bouchard said it was good to see her game style dominating in most of the tournaments now.

"We see a lot of big hitters that are winning all the tournaments. We have Elena Rybakina and (Aryna) Sabalenka just like in the finals of almost every tournament. It's interesting to see that the game style is kind of still the one that's dominating at the ultimate end, and for me I like that because I have an aggressive game style and that's more how I want to play and it's motivating to see that," she said.

The Canadian said that although big hitters have found a way to dominate, she was happy about women's tennis having depth and variety.

"I think it's open. There is depth, but it's open too. You know, there's a bit of both kind of anything that can happen, but there are some really solid players, so it is interesting," she added.

Elena Rybakina hungry for more Grand Slam titles

Elena Rybakina after winning the Wimbledon in 2022.

2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina expressed her desire to win more Grand Slam titles during her career. The Kazhak player, who is ranked No. 7 in the world, reflected on the massive couple of years she has had, winning Wimbledon in 2022 and reaching the final of the Australian Open this year.

"Of course, it's not easy and everything that happened probably over the past year is quite a huge work of my whole team and in general, a huge experience for me," she said in a recent interview with Vesti.kz.

Rybakina vowed to work on her game and take her career to the next level by winning more Grand Slams.

"In the future, I'll try to keep the same bar, improve my game, progress in all aspects. I hope that I will be able to achieve and win some more Grand Slams. So I hope that everything will work out according to plan," she added.

Elena Rybakina beat Bianca Andreescu, Simona Halep, and Ons Jabeur on her way to lifting her first Major at SW19.

The Russian-born Kazakh player beat Danielle Collins, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko, and Victoria Azarenka to reach the final of the 2023 Australian Open, where she lost to Sabalenka in three sets.

At the BNP Paribas Open last month, Elena Rybakina got the better of Paula Badosa, Swiatek, and Sabalenka to clinch her maiden WTA 1000 title. The 23-year-old failed to complete the Sunshine Double, losing to Petra Kvitova in the final of the Miami Open.

