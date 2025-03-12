Eugenie Bouchard drops 1-word reaction to memes poking fun at her after Major League Pickleball trade just days after signing

Eugenie Bouchard was traded by the New Jersey 5s just days after they acquired her as a free agent. Several memes were made of the situation and the Canadian has shown that she is "unbothered" by them.

On March 2, the New Jersey 5s acquired Bouchard during the Major League Pickleball Challenger Level Free Agency Draft. Multiple announcements were made about the acquisition as the Canadian is a popular name in the sport due to her tennis career.

However, just three days later, news broke that Bouchard had been traded. In consideration for the 31-year-old and cash, the Phoenix Flames traded Maghen Dizon to the 5s. News of the trade broke on the internet and the pickleball fandom created several memes about the situation.

Bouchard took it all in her stride and lightheartedly reacted to many of the memes. More recently, a video was shared on Instagram about her reacting to those memes. She reshared it on her Story and wrote:

"Unbothered"

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @geniebouchard)

Eugenie Bouchard reacted to her surprise Major League Pickleball trade in three words

Eugenie Bouchard playing at The Netflix Slam - Source: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard's trade news was posted on X by Dink Pickleball. The Canadian reacted to it in three words, writing:

"Okay woah whiplash"

Later, she was even spotted interacting with fans who were joking about her time at the New Jersey 5s. One fan hilariously asked:

"What was your favorite memory of Genie Bouchard with the New Jersey 5’s?"

Another responded to it by writing:

"Once a 5 always a 5! @geniebouchard"

Bouchard noted the interaction and joined the fun by writing:

"Hahaha even for 3 days without hitting a ball?"

The Canadian tennis and pickleball star even reacted to multiple memes about trade posted on Instagram.

In other news, the 31-year-old athlete is fresh off of a high-profile pickleball exhibition event. She played at the Pickleball Slam 3 where she partnered with former tennis star Andy Roddick. They played against the defending champions and tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, who ended up winning.

Bouchard and Roddick were joined by John Isner while Agassi and Graf were joined by Mardy Fish. The former top-5 player’s last tennis outing dates back to 2024 during the qualifiers of that year's Canadian Open, where she ended up losing to Moyuka Uchijima.

