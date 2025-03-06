Eugenie Bouchard drops 3-word reaction to her surprise Major League Pickleball draft just days after acquisition

Eugenie Bouchard was surprisingly drafted by Major League Pickleball's New Jersey 5s just days after they acquired her from free agency. The Canadian tennis and pickleball star reacted to her trade to the Phoenix Flames.

On March 2, upon the completion of the MLP Challenger Level Free Agency Draft, it was announced that Bouchard had joined the New Jersey 5s. However, on the second day of the Trade Window #2 (March 5), the Canadian was drafted to the Phoenix Flames and they also received cash considerations while the 5s acquired Meghan Dizon.

The Dink Pickleball's X account shared the trade news and Bouchard reacted to it in three words.

"Okay woah whiplash"

She also joked about her three-day stint as a New Jersey player. An X account shared a post about her trade and jokingly asked:

"What was your favorite memory of Genie Bouchard with the New Jersey 5’s?"

Another X account responded to it:

"Once a 5 always a 5! @geniebouchard"

The Canadian player noticed the exchange and joined the fun, responding:

"Hahaha even for 3 days without hitting a ball?"

Bouchard was approached by the PPA Tour in 2023 and she signed a three-year deal with them, allowing her to play tennis from time to time. The PPA Tour merged with Major League Pickleball in 2024 and the Canadian has helped in the sport's growth. Her recent high-profile pickleball appearance was the exhibition Pickleball Slam 3 event.

Eugenie Bouchard teamed up with Andy Roddick to play against Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at the Pickleball Slam 3

Eugenie Bouchard (R) with Andy Roddick (L) and Steffi Graf (M) at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

In February, Eugenie Bouchard joined forces with Andy Roddick to play at the Pickleball Slam 3 in Las Vegas. They faced off against the defending champions Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

"I'm on center court," Eugenie Bouchard explained before the event (via Tennis.com). "Not because of my skill level in pickleball but because of what I achieved in tennis and what I'm bringing over from tennis to the pickleball world."

She admitted that she initially faced difficulties transitioning and underwent several losses.

"I didn't like it at first because I was losing and I felt uncomfortable... But I've slowly found my footing," she added.

At the event, Team Agassi/Graf was joined by Mardy Fish while John Isner played for Team Roddick/Bouchard. After three matches and a dreambreaker, Agassi and Graf successfully defended their title and took home the $1 million prize.

