Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick & Eugenie Bouchard turn heads in stylish black outfits ahead of Pickleball Slam 3

Eugenie Bouchard, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, and Andy Roddick upped the style quotient in Las Vegas with their black outfits ahead of the Pickleball Slam 3. The third edition will see the two-time defending champion Agassi try and claim his third consecutive triumph in the popular exhibition, which will be held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay.

Ad

The highly anticipated Pickleball Slam 3 will feature three blockbuster matches. Agassi and Roddick will kick things off with a fiery singles battle followed by Graf and Bouchard, both teaming up with a surprise guest, to face each other in doubles. The finale will have the tennis power couple of Agassi and Graf taking on the team of Roddick and Bouchard.

The stars have arrived in Mandalay Bay, the event's location. The quartet turned heads with their stylish black outfits as they posed for the camera on February 15. They were also joined by John Isner for the picture. Bouchard took to Instagram to share a picture of the five on her story.

Ad

Trending

The stars of Pickleball Slam 3 (Source - INSTAGRAM)

The Canadian seemingly engaged in a game of blackjack ahead of the event and joked about how it was her 'Prep for tomorrow' and also hilariously asked her fans 'Do I look like I know what I'm doing.'

Ad

Via Eugenie Bouchard's INSTAGRAM.

The 30-year-old also engaged in a practice session with Andre Agassi ahead of the event. She shared glimpses of it on her Instagram story. Graf and Agassi have engaged in some amusing banter with their opponents in the buildup to this match.

Ad

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi engage in banter with Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick ahead of Pickleball Slam 3

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf - Source: Getty

In a recent post added by the Pickleball Slam's Instagram page, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi amusingly issued a word of caution to Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick. The video begins with Graf saying:

Ad

“Andy, I see you got yourself a Genie for this matchup.”

This a reference to Bouchard, whose nickname is 'Genie', a shorter version of her first name.

Agassi then took over to remind how he was in the hunt for his third Pickleball Slam triumph and not any wishes.

“Well, I don’t need three wishes, Just my three pickleball slam wins.”

Ad

Graf engaged in some trash talk in another post:

"We're gonna put the 'genie' back in the bottle," said Graf in a video message with Agassi.

Funnily, Eugenie Bouchard was taken aback by the 22-time Grand Slam champion trash-talking her and added her response on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi