Eugenie Bouchard shares the court with Andre Agassi as she gears up to go against him and wife Steffi Graf at Pickleball Slam 3

Eugenie Bouchard recently shared a sneak peek of her practice session with Andre Agassi ahead of their clash at Pickleball Slam 3. The two also indulged in some witty banter ahead of the awaited event, which will take place on Sunday, February 16.

Bouchard is a Canadian tennis player who is also trying her hand at Pickleball. Ranked 17th in the Pickleball rankings, she competed at the mixed doubles event with Jack Sock in the PPA Tour in Tucson last week, losing to Lindsey Newman and Ivan Jakovljevc.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist is currently gearing up for the Pickleball Slam 3, where she will partner Andy Roddick to compete against Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

On Saturday, Bouchard shared a glimpse of her practice sessions with Andre Agassi via her Instagram handle. The two are set to feature against each other in the exhibition event. The Canadian captioned the Instagram Story:

"Little pro am before the big event tmrw! @thepickleballslam @agassi"

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story

The Canadian also indulged in some banter with Agassi and his wife Graf on social media ahead of the Pickleball Slam 3. Bouchard shared a statement challenging the defending champions in a video on the official page of the Pickleball Slam's official Instagram handle.

"The Genie is out of the bottle and I'm ready to kick some a**" said Eugenie Bouchard.

Graf also retaliated with the same confidence, saying:

"We're gonna put the Genie back in the bottle!"

In August last year, Eugenie Bouchard discussed her reasoning behind giving Pickleball a shot in an interview with Tennis.com.

Eugenie Bouchard on Pickleball: "To be a part of something that is trending & growing was really appealing to me"

Eugenie Bouchard opened up about the reason behind choosing to play Pickleball while continuing to play on the WTA circuit. In 2014, she became the first Canadian tennis player to reach the finals of a Grand Slam, when she reached the Wimbledon finals.

Expressing her desire to try out something unique, Bouchard, who joined Pickleball in 2023, said:

“I was like, you know, ‘I’d love to challenge myself to try something new.’ And also to be a part of something that is so trending and growing so much, that was really appealing to me. It was also something I could do while still playing some tennis tournaments. So that’s why I was like, ‘Yeah, sign me up,'" she said. "I still have a long way to go but at least I feel like I belong a little more."

Bouchard was last seen on the tennis court during the Canadian Open qualifiers in August 2024, where she lost 7-5,5-7,4-6 to Moyuka Uchijima.

