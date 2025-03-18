Eugenie Bouchard embraces a laid-back day off after Florida trip, marks St. Patrick’s Day in style with a bright green bag

Eugenie Bouchard played tennis on the lush green courts in Florida a day before embracing a laid-back off day. The Canadian also celebrated St. Patrick's Day by choosing to don a bright green bag with her look.

Bouchard was spotted picking up the tennis racket in Fisher Island, Florida, after dropping to World No. 1000 in the WTA rankings. She played against former ATP pro Jack Sock, who is also her partner at Major League Pickleball's Pheonix Flames.

A day later, she shared Instagram stories revealing a more laid-back day. Bouchard embraced a relaxed off-day look in a cozy gray New Balance hoodie, hood up, seemingly in a car. She captioned the image:

"Great work trip - now ready for a day off"

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @geniebouchard)

In another image, for St. Patrick's Day, she kept it casual, pairing a classic white sweater with a bold green bag to add a pop of holiday spirit. She captioned the image:

"Happy St Patrick's Day my friends"

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @geniebouchard)

Bouchard last played tennis on the pro tour in August 2024 when she faced a defeat in the qualifiers of her home event - the Canadian Open. Since then, she has focused on her pickleball career, participating in the high-stake exhibition event - the Pickleball Slam 3, and getting drafted in Major League Pickleball.

Eugenie Bouchard played in the Pickleball Slam 3 with Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, and Steffi Graf

Andy Roddick, Steffi Graf, and Eugenie Bouchard at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

The highly anticipated third edition of the Pickleball Slam took place in February in Las Vegas. Eugenie Bouchard partnered with Andy Roddick to face defending champions Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. The tennis power couple eventually defended their title and won the $1 million prize money.

Meanwhile, Bouchard has continued to be in the news in the pickleball world, albeit not for the best reasons. On March 2, she was acquired by the New Jersey 5s as a free agent for the upcoming season of Major League Pickleball.

However, days later, she was drafted to the Phoenix Flames and many memes were made about the situation. Reacting to the news of her draft, she wrote on X:

"Okay woah whiplash"

She even interacted with fans, joking about her draft. One fan asked on X what the people's favorite memory of Bouchard as a New Jersey 5s player was. Another fan mentioned:

"Once a 5 always a 5! @geniebouchard"

The 31-year-old Canadian then asked:

"Hahaha even for 3 days without hitting a ball?"

Jack Sock joined Bouchard in the Phoenix Flames, and the pair will begin the regular season at MLP Orlando later in April.

