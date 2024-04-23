Eugenie Bouchard fondly remembers Anna Kournikova as she looks back on fashionable outfits of the "tennis IT girl"

Eugenie Bouchard recently touted Anna Kournikova as the "it girl of tennis' as she shared a video showcasing Kournikova's fashionable tennis gear.

Bouchard joined a long list of tennis players who have taken up pickleball and announced that she was joining the PPA tour back in September 2023. She revealed that she had got a good offer that she could not refuse. The Canadian was last seen playing tennis during Canada's victory at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

The 30-year-old played two matches in the group stages of the Billie Jean King Cup finals. Bouchard, paired with Gabriela Dabrowski, won both matches and helped Canada advance to the knockout stages. Canada eventually lifted the title by defeating Italy 2-0 in the final.

Recently, she shared a video of former tennis player Anna Kournikova. The video was captioned "the tennis it girl" and showcased various fashionable outfits of the former tennis star.

Bouchard took to her Instagram story and shared the video.

Anna Kournikova reached World No. 8 ranking in singles and World No. 1 in doubles. She won the doubles title at the Australian Open in 1999 and 2002 partnering with Martina Hingis. She also reached the final at the 1999 French Open in doubles but lost to Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Kournikova never won a singles title but made it to the semifinals at Wimbledon in 1997 and the quarterfinals at the 2001 Australian Open. She retired from the sport in 2003 due to injury concerns.

Eugenie Bouchard's pickleball career

Eugenie Bouchard at the Netflix Slam

Eugenie Bouchard started her professional pickleball career in January 2024. She had a tough start to her career as she lost her singles, doubles and mixed doubles matches.

The Canadian gave an interview to PPA writer Andrew Gilman after her debut. She said that she went into the match with zero expectations.

"Zero expectations. I just want to have fun,” Eugenie Bouchard said.

Bouchard said her debut was nerve-wracking as she did not know what to expect.

"Tennis I’ve done since I was 5 years old. “This was so different and new. It was the fear of the unknown. I had months of practice, but I didn’t know what to expect. It was nerve-wracking. I wasn’t moving my feet, I wasn’t bending. I wasn’t hitting. I think that’s due to nerves,” she continued.

In April, she finally notched up her first win when her opponent Dominique Schaefer gave her a walkover. She later got another win in the mixed doubles as well.

