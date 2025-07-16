Eugenie Bouchard, former Wimbledon finalist, announces shock retirement from tennis at 31

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard recently announced her sudden retirement from tennis. Bouchard, 31, is a former Wimbledon finalist, a feat that she had achieved back in 2014, when she lost to Czech Republic player Petra Kvitova.

Ad

Turned pro in 2009, Bouchard also had several other successes, such as at the 2014 Nuremberg Open, where she won the title, and at the 2019 Auckland Open, where she and Sofia Kenin won the doubles event. After navigating more than a decade in the sport, Bouchard called it a day as she moves to the next chapter of her life.

Bouchard shared a post on her Instagram handle to announce her retirement from tennis. The post features several of her pictures with the racket, highlighting her journey in the sport. The Canadian player also mentioned that this is the right time for her to hang up her racket, as she wrote:

Ad

Trending

"You’ll know when it’s time. For me, it’s now. Ending where it all started: Montreal ❤️"

Ad

Eugenie Bouchard recently featured at the WTA 125K Newport event, where she suffered a defeat in the first round of the singles event against the USA's Anna Sinclair Rogers (5-7, 2-6). Bouchard also teamed up with Olivia Lincer to compete in the doubles event, where they faced a quarterfinal exit against the team of Makenna Jones and Rogers.

Eugenie Bouchard talks up her struggles to adapt to pickleball from tennis

Eugenie Bouchard (Image via: Getty)

Eugenie Bouchard has recently shown an interest in trying out a new sport, pickleball, outside of tennis, and has also featured in several tournaments. Notably, several former players such as Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi have also tried out the sport.

Ad

Highlighting her difficulties in adapting to this new sport, Bouchard said that pickleball is based on a very different skillset. Additionally, she also remarked that this change was a very difficult one for her. She said (via Sports Illustrated):

"It’s a totally different skill set. I went 0–9 in my first nine matches and I felt like the expectations from the outside were different than that. It’s like living in a whole new world. Change is hard no matter what we’re talking about in life. It’s easier to just keep doing the same thing than to change, right?”

During the Pickleball Slam 3, Bouchard was also part of the competition, where she teamed up with 2003 US Open winner Andy Roddick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More