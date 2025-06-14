Eugenie Bouchard gives special shout-out to Gabby Thomas, shares delightful highlights from tour of New Balance HQ in Boston

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard gave a special shoutout to US athlete Gabby Thomas as she shared glimpses of her time at the New Balance headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist had struck a deal with the sports apparel brand back in 2020.

Bouchard is frequently seen showcasing her New Balance accessories on her social media handles. She is one of several tennis players, such as the current WTA No.2 Coco Gauff, who are associated with the brand.

Bouchard recently visited the Boston headquarters of New Balance, where she visited several sections of the facility, including the meeting rooms and the player locker rooms.

Screenshot of Bouchard's story (Image via: Bouchard's Instagram/geniebouchard)

The 31-year-old gave a special mention to three-time Olympic gold medalist Thomas, who is also signed with New Balance. Bouchard posted a picture of her locker room on her stories where Thomas' locker can be seen placed just beside her's.

"locker room hangouts (hi @gabbythomas!")

Screenshot of Bouchard's Instagram story featuring her shout-out to Thomas (Image via: Bouchard's Instagram/geniebouchard)

She also shared glimpses of the delicacies she had during her visit to the headquarters.

Screenshot of Bouchard's story (Image via: Bouchard's Instagram/geniebouchard)

Bouchard has been busy with her pickleball endeavors in recent times. She also featured at the star-studded Pickleball Slam 3 that featured tennis greats such as Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, and Andy Roddick.

Eugenie Bouchard is set to return to the tennis court at the 2025 Hall of Fame Open

Eugenie Bouchard during a pickleball event (Image via: Getty)

Eugenie Bouchard is set to make her return to the tennis court during the 2025 Hall of Fame Open. The WTA 125 tournament is scheduled to take place between July 6-13 and will also feature the likes of Christina McHale and Anna Frey.

The Hall of Fame Open's Instagram handle shared a post to announce Bouchard's participation. It also hyped up Bouchard's comeback to the tennis court.

"Get ready, Newport! 🎾 @geniebouchard is returning to tennis at the Hall of Fame Open! With a career highlighted by a Wimbledon final, multiple @WTA titles, and a global fanbase, Genie’s return promises exciting matches and unforgettable moments on the grass courts," Hall of Fame Open shared on Instagram.

Eugenie Bouchard's tennis career caught everyone's eye with her Wimbledon performance in 2014, where she reached the finals and lost to Petra Kvitova. Notably, in the same year, Bouchard had advanced to the final four of both the Australian and French Open. Her other exploits include winning the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

