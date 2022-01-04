Eugenie Bouchard jokes fans are "keeping expectations real low" for her comeback, asks them not to discuss her retirement

Former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to fans who have been rejoicing over the Canadian's return to action after an eight-month hiatus.

Bouchard recently posted a few videos on Instagram showing off her trademark forehand, sending fans into a tizzy. A Twitter user named "Carlos", tongue-in-cheek, said Bouchard's forehand had "Calendar Slam potential", which elicited a cheeky response from the 27-year-old.

"Keeping the expectations real low I see!!" Eugenie Bouchard wrote, followed by two laughing emojis.

A fan page dedicated to Bouchard titled "GenieArmy USA" turned a bit morose, writing that the Canadian's absence last year showcased just how sad their lives would be after her retirement.

Bouchard was obviously taken aback by the tweet and asked her fans not to dwell on that sentiment.

"Can we not go there yet plssssss lol," Bouchard wrote in a different tweet.

Bouchard also uploaded a selfie of herself attending an NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. The Canadian is currently dating Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

A look at Eugenie Bouchard's 2021 season

Eugenie Bouchard was forced to sit out the majority of the 2021 WTA season after injuring her shoulder at the Guadalajara Open in March. She underwent arthroscopic surgery in June, and did not return to action for the rest of the year. She did, however, make sporadic appearances as an analyst for the Tennis Channel.

The highlight of her season was her run to the final in Guadalajara. Although the Canadian came up short against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the championship match, the run helped her climb up to No. 116 in the rankings.

The 27-year-old failed to build on the momentum and lost in the first round of the Monterrey Open, which was her last event of the year. Bouchard fell out of the top 200 after failing to defend her points at the Istanbul Open.

The Canadian, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2014, defeated the likes of Paula Badosa and Svetlana Kuznetsova en route to the final of the claycourt event in 2020.

The Canadian is currently ranked 253 in the world and did not make the cut for the Australian Open.

Edited by Arvind Sriram