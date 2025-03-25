Eugenie Bouchard laments noticeable marks left by cupping treatment as she turns up the glamor in stylish all-black fit

Eugenie Bouchard upped her style quotient in an all-black outfit. However, the Canadian lamented her noticeable cupping treatment marks that could not be covered by the glamorous fit.

The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up regularly undergoes treatment that involves placing heated cups on the skin and creating a suction to alleviate aches and pains. It is also said to increase blood flow and reduce inflammation.

Bouchard took to Instagram to share a picture wearing a black corset paired with black denim, smiling into the camera. Her treatment marks could be seen above the strapless corset that was presumably from Christian Dior as the brand's shopping bags could also be seen in the background.

Bouchard captioned it:

"When will these marks go away."

Screengrab from Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram @geniebouchard

Bouchard shot to fame after becoming a semifinalist at the 2013 Australian Open and the 2013 French Open. She later held the runner-up trophy at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, having lost the Grand Slam title to Petra Kvitova and reached her career-high ranking of World No. 5 the same year.

Off-court, Bouchard made a name for herself as a model and fashionista. She transitioned from tennis to pickleball in 2023 and is a part of the PPA (Professional Pickleball Association) Tour.

Bouchard teamed up with Andy Roddick against Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf for Pickleball Slam 3 in February this year. The duo lost to the tennis power couple who took home the $1 million in prize money.

Eugenie Bouchard balances "love" for tennis with pickleball "priorities"

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2016 Hobart International.Image: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard is comfortable juggling her role as a professional tennis and pickleball player. In an interview with the New York Post last year, after joining the PPA Tour, the Canadian opened up about her love for tennis and how the game will always be a part of her sporting schedule. She said:

“I’m going to put tennis tournaments in where I can fit them in my schedule. Tennis is what I love and what I still want to keep doing. The pickleball schedule is the priority but I do want to insert those tennis tournaments. I want to achieve whatever I can. I’m not doing a full-time tennis schedule, so of course I need to understand that there will be limitations."

On the WTA Tour, Eugenie Bouchard was last seen at the 2024 Canadian Open qualifiers where she lost to Moyuka Uchijima. On the PPA Tour, she traded her New Jersey 5's team jersey for the Phoenix Flames jersey placing her with American Jack Sock in the team.

