Eugenie Bouchard masters skiing to fulfill 30th birthday wish, hits the slopes to ring in the celebrations

Eugenie Bouchard has fulfilled her 2024 birthday wish by learning how to ski.

The Canadian turned 30 on February 25. This year, Bouchard's birthday turned out to be a far cry from last year. In 2023, Bouchard reunited with her twin sister Beatrice to celebrate their birthdays together in Tulum, a scenic coastal town in Mexico.

The former World No. 5 took to social media on that occasion to share two pictures of herself alongside her sister. The first was from their Tulum celebrations, which featured Bouchard in a white bikini and Beatrice in a one-piece leopard-print swimsuit. The sisters wore similar hats as well. The second was from their childhood, with the hat-wearing sisters looking intently at each other.

Bouchard's 2023 birthday post was captioned:

"Celebrating our bday together for the first time in 8 years."

This year, however, Bouchard was determined to learn how to ski, and she started the process alongside her brother in Colorado. After learning the sport for a few days, she showcased her prowess by sharing a video with her followers on social media. In the video, the 30-year-old can be seen skiing down a slope confidently in a yellow jacket and a helmet.

"For my birthday this year I wanted to learn how to ski!" Bouchard captioned her post.

Eugenie Bouchard succumbs to another pickleball defeat at the Mesa Arizona Cup

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2023 Madrid Open

In September 2023, Eugenie Bouchard announced that she would be a part of the Carvana PPA pickleball tour from 2024. She made her pickleball debut in January at the PPA Tour Hyundai Masters, which took place in Palm Springs.

Bouchard competed across all the categories of the tournament; women's singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. However, she was ousted from all three categories on the first day of the competition. The former World No. 5 later reflected on the challenges of transitioning to pickleball after years of training and playing as a tennis player.

"I've played tennis for 25 years now, and so my brain is like wired for tennis," she said after her pickleball debut (via Global News Canada).

Bouchard recently played at the Mesa Arizona Cup, which marked her second appearance at a pickleball tournament. She faced 23rd seed Parris Todd.

While the 30-year-old made a promising start, Todd roared back into the contest, winning 11-8, 11-0. However, Bouchard did manage to produce an incredible get, which was one of the highlights of the encounter.