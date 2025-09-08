  • home icon
Eugenie Bouchard reminds Amanda Anisimova of her $2.5 million US Open payday after American shares emotional message

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 08, 2025 02:22 GMT
Eugenie Bouchard reminds Amanda Anisimova of her $2.5 million US Open payday after American shares emotional message. Credit: GETTY

The 2025 US Open marked Amanda Anisimova's second consecutive Grand Slam final appearance of the year. Both times, she ended up on the losing side. Earlier at the Wimbledon Championship, she was defeated by Iga Swiatek, 6-0, 6-0, and now at the US Open, she was defeated by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, 6-3, 7-6(3).

After the defeat, Anisimova was visibly upset at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. She cried into her towel and needed to be consoled. She shared an Instagram post where she shared her feelings in the caption:

"This sport ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 hopefully I’ll be able to see the positives soon, thanks for all the love!"
While Anisimova was upset, former Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard gave her reason not to be. She commented "$2.5 mil" under the post, referencing the prize money Anisimova would be taking home after finishing runner-up at the Flushing Meadows.

Interestingly, both majors had a common connection. At Wimbledon, she defeated Sabalenka in the semifinals and lost to Iga Swiatek in the final, while at the US Open, the fixtures were reversed. Her performance was lackluster in both finals, leading to heartbreak.

Aryna Sabalenka shares words of encouragement for Amanda Anisimova

Aryna Sabalenka poses with the trophy after winning against Amanda Anisimova during their Women's Singles Final match on day 14 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships. Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka knows better than most what it's like to be at the receiving end of losing a Grand Slam final. This year alone, she qualified for three Grand Slam finals and lost two of them. Thus, after seeing Amanda Anisimova getting emotional over the defeat, Sabalenka had positive words to say about her opponent.

"Congrats Amanda on reaching back-to-back finals at the slams," Sabalenka said. "I know how much it hurts to lose, but trust me you will win one, you play incredible tennis."

Anisimova was visibly distraught and overwhelmed with emotions, but she didn't forget to congratulate Sabalenka on her win. She said:

"I mean, losing in two finals in a row is great but it’s also super hard. I think I didn’t fight hard enough for my dreams today but I just want to say congrats to Aryna."

On the bright side, Amanda Anisimova's US Open performance has positively affected her rankings. After defeating the likes of Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka on her way to the finals, she will rise to a career-high World No. 4 ranking.`

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
