Eugenie Bouchard reveals what she thinks of Andre Agassi and wife Steffi Graf's relationship after their Shanghai trip

WTA pro-Eugenie Bouchard recently dropped an adorable reaction to Andre Agassi's post alongside his wife Steffi Graf. The American ATP legend posted a glimpse from his visit to the Pickleball event in Vietnam, organized by JOOLA. Bouchard kept the rivalry behind to simply gush over their adorable bond off the courts.

Andre Agassi and his wife, Steffi Graf, have been actively promoting pickleball in Vietnam and China. The couple recently took a trip to Vietnam to grace the courts at the JOOLA 2025 Legend Pickleball Tour. The couple secured a $1 million victory at Pickleball Slam 3 in Las Vegas on February 16, 2025, before their promotional efforts in Asia. They defeated the duo of Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard to defend the title.

As the event came to a successful conclusion, Agassi posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, the former ATP pro was seen posing alongside his wife and 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf. Other pictures included adorable scenes from their visit to Vietnam along with young Pickleball pros who also became a part of the event.

"What an incredible experience on the @joolapickleball Legends Tour last week! So inspiring to see the love of Pickle in Vietnam and China. Thank you to all the fans and to JOOLA for making this tour happen," his caption said.

Among other admirers who stepped forward with adorable responses, Canadian WTA pro Eugenie Bouchard also dropped a comment. She gushed over their strengthened bond, writing:

"Couple goals 🙌."

Eugenie Bouchard's Comment - Via Andre Agassi's Instagram

Eugenie Bouchard's last appearance on the tennis circuit came at the Canadian Open in 2024. After that, the WTA star hasn't announced a comeback in any of the tour-level events.

Eugenie Bouchard's appearance alongside Jack Sock at the PPA Red Rock Open

Andre Agassi and World's Top Pros Play Pickleball at Life Time PENN 1 - Source: Getty

WTA star Eugenie Bouchard made a surprise appearance at the PPA Red Rock Pickleball event. She was joined by other ATP pros including Jack Sock and Sam Querrey. However, the event didn't turn out to be profitable for the 31-year-old as she faced an opening round exit in the singles competition against Anna Leigh Waters.

She also partnered up with Brandon French in mixed doubles but couldn't secure a win. She faced a defeat against the duo of Victoria DiMuzio and Roscoe Bellamy in a showdown that lasted for three games.

While Bouchard and Sam Querrey faced setback defeats, Jack Sock still made it to the semifinals in the singles category.

